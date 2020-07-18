2202 S Figueroa St Ste #522

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

324 N. Catalina #1 Available 10/01/20 A++ South Bay location, just 1 block to the beach! Upgraded and meticulously maintained end-unit townhome - Property Description: A++ South Bay location, just 1 block to the beach! Beautifully upgraded and meticulously maintained end-unit townhome. This 2,466 sq. ft. 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath offers an open floor plan and has 3 balconies. The main floor has an open living room that extends into an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinetry, double oven and wine fridge and an adjacent patio that offers a flexible space for outdoor dining. The bright and airy living area has a gas fireplace and leads to a private outdoor front patio that offers wonderful ocean breezes. Upstairs is equally well-appointed with a large master suite that has a gas fireplace, walk-in closet and roomy balcony. An adjoining master bath offers a large shower with frameless glass enclosure. Down the hall are two more bedrooms and a full bath that also has double sinks. The attic has been finished with a skylight and offers a large storage area and is bonus usable square footage. The lower level is a giant bonus room that is perfect for a media or exercise room and opens into a very spacious 2-car garage with hook-ups for laundry and built-in cabinetry additional storage. Central A/C has been added to the unit and is a huge benefit when it gets extra hot! Short walk to shopping, restaurants and the ocean!



