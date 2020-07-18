All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2202 S Figueroa St Ste #522.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2202 S Figueroa St Ste #522
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2202 S Figueroa St Ste #522

2202 Figueroa Street · (323) 638-1378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Downtown Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2202 Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Downtown Los Angeles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 324 N. Catalina #1 · Avail. Oct 1

$5,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2466 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
324 N. Catalina #1 Available 10/01/20 A++ South Bay location, just 1 block to the beach! Upgraded and meticulously maintained end-unit townhome - Property Description: A++ South Bay location, just 1 block to the beach! Beautifully upgraded and meticulously maintained end-unit townhome. This 2,466 sq. ft. 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath offers an open floor plan and has 3 balconies. The main floor has an open living room that extends into an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinetry, double oven and wine fridge and an adjacent patio that offers a flexible space for outdoor dining. The bright and airy living area has a gas fireplace and leads to a private outdoor front patio that offers wonderful ocean breezes. Upstairs is equally well-appointed with a large master suite that has a gas fireplace, walk-in closet and roomy balcony. An adjoining master bath offers a large shower with frameless glass enclosure. Down the hall are two more bedrooms and a full bath that also has double sinks. The attic has been finished with a skylight and offers a large storage area and is bonus usable square footage. The lower level is a giant bonus room that is perfect for a media or exercise room and opens into a very spacious 2-car garage with hook-ups for laundry and built-in cabinetry additional storage. Central A/C has been added to the unit and is a huge benefit when it gets extra hot! Short walk to shopping, restaurants and the ocean!

(RLNE5917173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2202 S Figueroa St Ste #522 have any available units?
2202 S Figueroa St Ste #522 has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2202 S Figueroa St Ste #522 have?
Some of 2202 S Figueroa St Ste #522's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2202 S Figueroa St Ste #522 currently offering any rent specials?
2202 S Figueroa St Ste #522 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 S Figueroa St Ste #522 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2202 S Figueroa St Ste #522 is pet friendly.
Does 2202 S Figueroa St Ste #522 offer parking?
Yes, 2202 S Figueroa St Ste #522 offers parking.
Does 2202 S Figueroa St Ste #522 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2202 S Figueroa St Ste #522 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 S Figueroa St Ste #522 have a pool?
No, 2202 S Figueroa St Ste #522 does not have a pool.
Does 2202 S Figueroa St Ste #522 have accessible units?
No, 2202 S Figueroa St Ste #522 does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 S Figueroa St Ste #522 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2202 S Figueroa St Ste #522 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2202 S Figueroa St Ste #522?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Westside on Barry
1253 Barry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Avalon Studio 4121
4121 Radford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity