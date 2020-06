Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

This Natural Light-filled and Modern home features a lavish second floor as a common area that includes a spacious living room, dining area, Huge Kitchen with many modern, Smart Home, and Energy Efficient amenities. There are On Site Laundry, 2 Car Garage, and lots of indoor plants throughout the home, and good size Patio with BBQ. All 3 bedrooms are in the 3rd floor.