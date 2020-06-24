All apartments in Los Angeles
21930 Marylee Street Unit 79

21930 Marylee Street · No Longer Available
Location

21930 Marylee Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pool
Great Warner Center Tri-Level Townhouse! Ready for Move In! - This Warner Center Tri-Level townhouse is a very clean unit with fresh paint, new carpets/flooring and fixtures throughout, with a pool view from your balcony! It has 2 master suites upstairs, each with their own bathroom and large closets.
Kitchen has gas range and eat-in dining area. Formal dining area, fireplace and wet bar located off the living space on the main floor. Ideally located in Warner Center, close to the Westfield Topanga Mall and the The Village with lots of shopping and great restaurants. EASY freeway access! Please call This Warner Center Tri-Level townhouse is a very clean unit with fresh paint, new carpets/flooring and fixtures throughout, with a pool view from your balcony! Please contact 818-416-3044 to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE5084039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21930 Marylee Street Unit 79 have any available units?
21930 Marylee Street Unit 79 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 21930 Marylee Street Unit 79 have?
Some of 21930 Marylee Street Unit 79's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21930 Marylee Street Unit 79 currently offering any rent specials?
21930 Marylee Street Unit 79 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21930 Marylee Street Unit 79 pet-friendly?
No, 21930 Marylee Street Unit 79 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 21930 Marylee Street Unit 79 offer parking?
No, 21930 Marylee Street Unit 79 does not offer parking.
Does 21930 Marylee Street Unit 79 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21930 Marylee Street Unit 79 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21930 Marylee Street Unit 79 have a pool?
Yes, 21930 Marylee Street Unit 79 has a pool.
Does 21930 Marylee Street Unit 79 have accessible units?
No, 21930 Marylee Street Unit 79 does not have accessible units.
Does 21930 Marylee Street Unit 79 have units with dishwashers?
No, 21930 Marylee Street Unit 79 does not have units with dishwashers.
