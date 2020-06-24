21930 Marylee Street Unit 79

Amenities

patio / balcony pool fireplace carpet range

Great Warner Center Tri-Level Townhouse! Ready for Move In! - This Warner Center Tri-Level townhouse is a very clean unit with fresh paint, new carpets/flooring and fixtures throughout, with a pool view from your balcony! It has 2 master suites upstairs, each with their own bathroom and large closets.

Kitchen has gas range and eat-in dining area. Formal dining area, fireplace and wet bar located off the living space on the main floor. Ideally located in Warner Center, close to the Westfield Topanga Mall and the The Village with lots of shopping and great restaurants. EASY freeway access! Please call This Warner Center Tri-Level townhouse is a very clean unit with fresh paint, new carpets/flooring and fixtures throughout, with a pool view from your balcony! Please contact 818-416-3044 to schedule a viewing.



