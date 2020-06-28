21922 Gresham St

Amenities

ONE ROOM ONLY.

Looking for ONE person only, professional female preferred. Must have verifiable employment and a 5 year rent history to rent a Room in my 4 bedroom home. Quiet neighborhood. Includes a semi-private bath with tub/shower. View of large yard with mature trees.

New carpet and window treatment.

Ceiling fan.

Linen cupboard space.

Bed and night stand (as pictured) if desired.

Use of Kitchen and laundry.

Rent includes internet, heating/air and water.

Within 10 minutes of the 118 and 101 freeways and several shopping malls.

NO smoking, vaping or drugs. Must be clean and quiet.

Absolutely no overnight guests.

Credit and background check will be required.

email me only

No physical appointment at the house until an application is filled out.