Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:45 AM

21922 Gresham St

21922 Gresham Street · No Longer Available
Location

21922 Gresham Street, Los Angeles, CA 91304
West Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
ONE ROOM ONLY.
Looking for ONE person only, professional female preferred. Must have verifiable employment and a 5 year rent history to rent a Room in my 4 bedroom home. Quiet neighborhood. Includes a semi-private bath with tub/shower. View of large yard with mature trees.
New carpet and window treatment.
Ceiling fan.
Linen cupboard space.
Bed and night stand (as pictured) if desired.
Use of Kitchen and laundry.
Rent includes internet, heating/air and water.
Within 10 minutes of the 118 and 101 freeways and several shopping malls.
NO smoking, vaping or drugs. Must be clean and quiet.
Absolutely no overnight guests.
Credit and background check will be required.
email me only
No physical appointment at the house until an application is filled out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

