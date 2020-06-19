217 South POINSETTIA Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking key fob access

COMPLETELY TURNKEY IN A 100% NON-SMOKING BUILDING, move right in! Available August 25th. WALKERS PARADISE! Stunning 1936 upper unit near THE GROVE, grocery stores and restaurants galore! Light and bright. Smart home features include Ring Doorbell, Nest Thermostat & keyless Schlage lock, Brand new flooring, unit is completely renovated while maintaining the beauty of the original home. 2 balconies, double paned windows, central heat/ air, working gas fireplace, wedding cake moldings, washer/ dryer in unit, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops. Please call for rates for furnished lease terms less than one year. One off street parking space. 2nd parking space is negotiable, excellent credit or pre-payment of shorter term leases is required. Renters insurance required.