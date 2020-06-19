All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 217 South POINSETTIA Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
217 South POINSETTIA Place
Last updated January 8 2020 at 8:20 AM

217 South POINSETTIA Place

217 South Poinsettia Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

217 South Poinsettia Place, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
key fob access
COMPLETELY TURNKEY IN A 100% NON-SMOKING BUILDING, move right in! Available August 25th. WALKERS PARADISE! Stunning 1936 upper unit near THE GROVE, grocery stores and restaurants galore! Light and bright. Smart home features include Ring Doorbell, Nest Thermostat & keyless Schlage lock, Brand new flooring, unit is completely renovated while maintaining the beauty of the original home. 2 balconies, double paned windows, central heat/ air, working gas fireplace, wedding cake moldings, washer/ dryer in unit, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops. Please call for rates for furnished lease terms less than one year. One off street parking space. 2nd parking space is negotiable, excellent credit or pre-payment of shorter term leases is required. Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 South POINSETTIA Place have any available units?
217 South POINSETTIA Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 217 South POINSETTIA Place have?
Some of 217 South POINSETTIA Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 South POINSETTIA Place currently offering any rent specials?
217 South POINSETTIA Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 South POINSETTIA Place pet-friendly?
No, 217 South POINSETTIA Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 217 South POINSETTIA Place offer parking?
Yes, 217 South POINSETTIA Place offers parking.
Does 217 South POINSETTIA Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 217 South POINSETTIA Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 South POINSETTIA Place have a pool?
No, 217 South POINSETTIA Place does not have a pool.
Does 217 South POINSETTIA Place have accessible units?
No, 217 South POINSETTIA Place does not have accessible units.
Does 217 South POINSETTIA Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 217 South POINSETTIA Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments
608 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
MySuite at Wilshire Victoria
10700 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westmoreland Lofts
201 North Westmoreland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College