2149 ESTES Road
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:24 AM

2149 ESTES Road

2149 Estes Road · No Longer Available
Location

2149 Estes Road, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Eagle Rock

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located on a culdesac at the end of Estes Road and up a long paver stone driveway, this recently remodeled contemporary home is a true private retreat, and yet so close to the commercial hub of Eagle Rock, and less than 10 miles from the iconic City Hall in downtown LA. Along with 4-bedrooms and 3 baths, this home offers spacious rooms, an open concept living area that opens out to a patio, and panoramic views that include downtown, the observatory, amazing sunsets, and the Eagle Rock Valley. The expansive kitchen features quartzite counters, an impressive amount of cabinet space, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and even a large wine fridge. All the bedrooms are upstairs, including a master suite with soaring ceilings, a private balcony to take in the view, walk-in closet, and a full bath with soaking tub and separate shower. The two-car garage is large, with a separate storage room. The yard completes this modern retreat, with grassy areas and patios to enjoy the view!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2149 ESTES Road have any available units?
2149 ESTES Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2149 ESTES Road have?
Some of 2149 ESTES Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2149 ESTES Road currently offering any rent specials?
2149 ESTES Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2149 ESTES Road pet-friendly?
No, 2149 ESTES Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2149 ESTES Road offer parking?
Yes, 2149 ESTES Road offers parking.
Does 2149 ESTES Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2149 ESTES Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2149 ESTES Road have a pool?
No, 2149 ESTES Road does not have a pool.
Does 2149 ESTES Road have accessible units?
No, 2149 ESTES Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2149 ESTES Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2149 ESTES Road has units with dishwashers.
