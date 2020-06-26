2149 ESTES Road

Amenities

Located on a culdesac at the end of Estes Road and up a long paver stone driveway, this recently remodeled contemporary home is a true private retreat, and yet so close to the commercial hub of Eagle Rock, and less than 10 miles from the iconic City Hall in downtown LA. Along with 4-bedrooms and 3 baths, this home offers spacious rooms, an open concept living area that opens out to a patio, and panoramic views that include downtown, the observatory, amazing sunsets, and the Eagle Rock Valley. The expansive kitchen features quartzite counters, an impressive amount of cabinet space, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and even a large wine fridge. All the bedrooms are upstairs, including a master suite with soaring ceilings, a private balcony to take in the view, walk-in closet, and a full bath with soaking tub and separate shower. The two-car garage is large, with a separate storage room. The yard completes this modern retreat, with grassy areas and patios to enjoy the view!