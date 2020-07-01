All apartments in Los Angeles
21426 Minnehaha Street
21426 Minnehaha Street

21426 Minnehaha Street · No Longer Available
Location

21426 Minnehaha Street, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Chatsworth Beauty! This home features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with over 2,300 Sqft of living space. The kitchen has granite counter tops, lots of cabinet space, new paint & newer appliances (refrigerator included). The living room features new paint, recessed lighting throughout and a cozy fireplace with room for a large television above (wiring ready from TV to in wall entertainment cavity). A Large family room with built-in surround system that is perfect for movie night and entertaining. The sliding glass doors leads you to the private and tranquil backyard perfect for entertaining. There is 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom down stairs and 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom upstair. This home is low maintenance with artificial grass and has a 2 car garage. Centrally located to stores, parks and restaurants. Additional Info: Central A/C, energy efficient double pane windows, new sliding patio doors, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer (included). Call Vladimir Direct (818-274-9678) for a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21426 Minnehaha Street have any available units?
21426 Minnehaha Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 21426 Minnehaha Street have?
Some of 21426 Minnehaha Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21426 Minnehaha Street currently offering any rent specials?
21426 Minnehaha Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21426 Minnehaha Street pet-friendly?
No, 21426 Minnehaha Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 21426 Minnehaha Street offer parking?
Yes, 21426 Minnehaha Street offers parking.
Does 21426 Minnehaha Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21426 Minnehaha Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21426 Minnehaha Street have a pool?
No, 21426 Minnehaha Street does not have a pool.
Does 21426 Minnehaha Street have accessible units?
No, 21426 Minnehaha Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21426 Minnehaha Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 21426 Minnehaha Street does not have units with dishwashers.

