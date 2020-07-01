21426 Minnehaha Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Chatsworth Beauty! This home features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with over 2,300 Sqft of living space. The kitchen has granite counter tops, lots of cabinet space, new paint & newer appliances (refrigerator included). The living room features new paint, recessed lighting throughout and a cozy fireplace with room for a large television above (wiring ready from TV to in wall entertainment cavity). A Large family room with built-in surround system that is perfect for movie night and entertaining. The sliding glass doors leads you to the private and tranquil backyard perfect for entertaining. There is 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom down stairs and 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom upstair. This home is low maintenance with artificial grass and has a 2 car garage. Centrally located to stores, parks and restaurants. Additional Info: Central A/C, energy efficient double pane windows, new sliding patio doors, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer (included). Call Vladimir Direct (818-274-9678) for a private showing.