Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Do not miss out on this phenomenal opportunity to live in the heart of LA. We are proud to present 214 S Vendome for lease! This duplex has been recently renovated. The downstairs unit has a unique feel to it. It's renovated but still maintains its personality. As you walk in you will notice the living area equipped with recessed lighting and LED indirect ceiling lights. The barn door provides a nice touch separating the rooms and at the same time making the room more spacious. The kitchen has granite countertops with stainless steel appliances. The bathroom has a single sink vanity with a free standing claw-foot tub. There is 1 parking space, and street parking as well. Take advantage of this gem before someone else beats you to it.