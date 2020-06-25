All apartments in Los Angeles
2139 ROSCOMARE Road
Last updated July 12 2019 at 3:25 AM

2139 ROSCOMARE Road

2139 Roscomare Road · No Longer Available
Location

2139 Roscomare Road, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Located in Bel Air, this gorgeous home is perfect for entertainers and nature-lovers alike. Completely remodeled in 2016, this home features high-end luxury fixtures and finishes alongside Viking and Miele appliances. The property has 3 bedrooms, including a master with custom closet, and two additional rooms with ample storage space. The two bathrooms have oversized rain showers finished in Carrera marble. The chef's kitchen includes a 36" oven/range, breakfast nook, and stunning stone counters. The outdoor space includes a stone patio, pergola, and porch swing bounded by flowers and productive citrus and avocado trees. Surrounded by nature on all sides, this home has a high-level of privacy and offers relief from the bustle of the city, all while being located centrally to Westwood, the Valley, and Beverly Hills. Other features include dark wood floors throughout, a laundry room with washer and dryer, and new AC/heating units. Located in the Roscomare Elementary school district. Additional Features include; Wifi thermostat, Central air; Pre-installed security system (tenant to activate with company of their choice); Oversized water heater; Brizo shower and faucet fixtures; Wine refrigerator and bar sink; Fireplace in living room; Built-in garage storage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2139 ROSCOMARE Road have any available units?
2139 ROSCOMARE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2139 ROSCOMARE Road have?
Some of 2139 ROSCOMARE Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2139 ROSCOMARE Road currently offering any rent specials?
2139 ROSCOMARE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2139 ROSCOMARE Road pet-friendly?
No, 2139 ROSCOMARE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2139 ROSCOMARE Road offer parking?
Yes, 2139 ROSCOMARE Road offers parking.
Does 2139 ROSCOMARE Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2139 ROSCOMARE Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2139 ROSCOMARE Road have a pool?
No, 2139 ROSCOMARE Road does not have a pool.
Does 2139 ROSCOMARE Road have accessible units?
No, 2139 ROSCOMARE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2139 ROSCOMARE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2139 ROSCOMARE Road has units with dishwashers.
