2139 ROSCOMARE Road

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Located in Bel Air, this gorgeous home is perfect for entertainers and nature-lovers alike. Completely remodeled in 2016, this home features high-end luxury fixtures and finishes alongside Viking and Miele appliances. The property has 3 bedrooms, including a master with custom closet, and two additional rooms with ample storage space. The two bathrooms have oversized rain showers finished in Carrera marble. The chef's kitchen includes a 36" oven/range, breakfast nook, and stunning stone counters. The outdoor space includes a stone patio, pergola, and porch swing bounded by flowers and productive citrus and avocado trees. Surrounded by nature on all sides, this home has a high-level of privacy and offers relief from the bustle of the city, all while being located centrally to Westwood, the Valley, and Beverly Hills. Other features include dark wood floors throughout, a laundry room with washer and dryer, and new AC/heating units. Located in the Roscomare Elementary school district. Additional Features include; Wifi thermostat, Central air; Pre-installed security system (tenant to activate with company of their choice); Oversized water heater; Brizo shower and faucet fixtures; Wine refrigerator and bar sink; Fireplace in living room; Built-in garage storage