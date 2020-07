Amenities

Gorgeous Chatsworth pool home! Located on a cul-de-sac this private home is tucked away on a quiet street in an upscale neighborhood. The property features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a huge kitchen with tons of cabinet space, master bedroom with walk in closet and private bathroom, new laminate flooring, a resort style pool, a large beautiful backyard, large indoor laundry room, and 2 car attached garage. This home is perfect for entertaining and is immaculate.