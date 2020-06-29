21233 Lassen St. #2

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

Chatsworth Townhome, inside unit! Not on busy Lassen St. - Well-maintained, Windsor Complex 3/bedrooms, 2.5 /bath Tri-level Townhome with excellent floor plan! Features:1488 Sq. ft of living space. Freshly painted and new carpets recently installed throughout. The living area has a fireplace, high ceilings and access to the front patio to relax. Formal dining room has a wet bar. Kitchen opens to the dining room and has stainless steel appliances including gas range, microwave, dishwasher and a new refrigerator. All bedrooms are good size and ample closet space. Master suite with high ceilings, huge walk in closet and bath with double sinks. 2/car attached garage, lots of storage space and direct access to the home. The Laundry area is located in the attached garage. This lovely complex has lush grounds with sparkling pool and spa. Great location!! Not far from schools, restaurants, shopping, metro station and 118 freeways. One medium or small pet will be considered with pet deposit.

Lease price: $2700 Security Deposit $3500 with a minimum of one-year lease. For more information or to view this property, please contact:

LRS Realty & Management Inc.

DRE#01820556

Agent: Margo: Tel/Text 818 231-9811

Realtor DRE#01709588

"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"



(RLNE5397519)