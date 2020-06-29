All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

21233 Lassen St. #2

21233 Lassen Street · No Longer Available
Location

21233 Lassen Street, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Chatsworth Townhome, inside unit! Not on busy Lassen St. - Well-maintained, Windsor Complex 3/bedrooms, 2.5 /bath Tri-level Townhome with excellent floor plan! Features:1488 Sq. ft of living space. Freshly painted and new carpets recently installed throughout. The living area has a fireplace, high ceilings and access to the front patio to relax. Formal dining room has a wet bar. Kitchen opens to the dining room and has stainless steel appliances including gas range, microwave, dishwasher and a new refrigerator. All bedrooms are good size and ample closet space. Master suite with high ceilings, huge walk in closet and bath with double sinks. 2/car attached garage, lots of storage space and direct access to the home. The Laundry area is located in the attached garage. This lovely complex has lush grounds with sparkling pool and spa. Great location!! Not far from schools, restaurants, shopping, metro station and 118 freeways. One medium or small pet will be considered with pet deposit.
Lease price: $2700 Security Deposit $3500 with a minimum of one-year lease. For more information or to view this property, please contact:
LRS Realty & Management Inc.
DRE#01820556
Agent: Margo: Tel/Text 818 231-9811
Realtor DRE#01709588
"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"

(RLNE5397519)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21233 Lassen St. #2 have any available units?
21233 Lassen St. #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 21233 Lassen St. #2 have?
Some of 21233 Lassen St. #2's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21233 Lassen St. #2 currently offering any rent specials?
21233 Lassen St. #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21233 Lassen St. #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 21233 Lassen St. #2 is pet friendly.
Does 21233 Lassen St. #2 offer parking?
Yes, 21233 Lassen St. #2 offers parking.
Does 21233 Lassen St. #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21233 Lassen St. #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21233 Lassen St. #2 have a pool?
Yes, 21233 Lassen St. #2 has a pool.
Does 21233 Lassen St. #2 have accessible units?
No, 21233 Lassen St. #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 21233 Lassen St. #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21233 Lassen St. #2 has units with dishwashers.
