All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2123 S Orange Dr #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2123 S Orange Dr #1
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:05 PM

2123 S Orange Dr #1

2123 South Orange Drive · (562) 304-3451
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2123 South Orange Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Mid City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit #1 · Avail. now

$2,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Furnished 1 bedroom w/ Washer-Dryer - Property Id: 302736

Tastefully designed 1 bedroom is fully furnished and has everything you need to move right in. All appliances, plates, utensils, sheets, pillows etc. Smart TV and much more. AC unit and washer dryer in unit. Stunning solistone shower surround. Located in the center of everything- Westside, Beverly Hills, The Grove, LA Live and much more. Quiet beautiful street.

Good credit. No pets, no smoking. 2 person maximum. $1000 Security Deposit. 3 month min. lease. All utilities included $100 max.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302736
Property Id 302736

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5868766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2123 S Orange Dr #1 have any available units?
2123 S Orange Dr #1 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2123 S Orange Dr #1 have?
Some of 2123 S Orange Dr #1's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2123 S Orange Dr #1 currently offering any rent specials?
2123 S Orange Dr #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2123 S Orange Dr #1 pet-friendly?
No, 2123 S Orange Dr #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2123 S Orange Dr #1 offer parking?
No, 2123 S Orange Dr #1 does not offer parking.
Does 2123 S Orange Dr #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2123 S Orange Dr #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2123 S Orange Dr #1 have a pool?
No, 2123 S Orange Dr #1 does not have a pool.
Does 2123 S Orange Dr #1 have accessible units?
No, 2123 S Orange Dr #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2123 S Orange Dr #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2123 S Orange Dr #1 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2123 S Orange Dr #1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AMP Lofts
695 S. Santa Fe Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90021
Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Louise Apartments
12449 Louise Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
The Courtyard
11621 Culver Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Village
17442 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91342

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity