2123 S Orange Dr #1

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher all utils included air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Furnished 1 bedroom w/ Washer-Dryer - Property Id: 302736



Tastefully designed 1 bedroom is fully furnished and has everything you need to move right in. All appliances, plates, utensils, sheets, pillows etc. Smart TV and much more. AC unit and washer dryer in unit. Stunning solistone shower surround. Located in the center of everything- Westside, Beverly Hills, The Grove, LA Live and much more. Quiet beautiful street.



Good credit. No pets, no smoking. 2 person maximum. $1000 Security Deposit. 3 month min. lease. All utilities included $100 max.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302736

Property Id 302736



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5868766)