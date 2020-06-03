All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2123 S Orange Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2123 S Orange Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

2123 S Orange Dr

2123 South Orange Drive · (562) 304-3451
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2123 South Orange Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Mid City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2090 · Avail. now

$2,090

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Quaint Rear 1 bedroom w/ Washer Dryer - Property Id: 321648

3D Matterport Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=CaidxEGiMcH

This charming 1 bedroom unit has Washer/Dryer in the unit. It is behind an entry gate and quiet. It is on a beautiful street close to almost everything in- Downtown LA, Westside, Miracle Mile, Grove, Beverly Hills, Culver City and more. It has all appliances and a stunning solistone shower surround.

Owner pays for water.

Good credit only, $2000 Security Deposit, No Smokers, No pets. $6000 minimum income. It is available furnished if desired.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2123-s-orange-dr-los-angeles-ca/321648
Property Id 321648

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5962476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2123 S Orange Dr have any available units?
2123 S Orange Dr has a unit available for $2,090 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2123 S Orange Dr have?
Some of 2123 S Orange Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2123 S Orange Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2123 S Orange Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2123 S Orange Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2123 S Orange Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2123 S Orange Dr offer parking?
No, 2123 S Orange Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2123 S Orange Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2123 S Orange Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2123 S Orange Dr have a pool?
No, 2123 S Orange Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2123 S Orange Dr have accessible units?
No, 2123 S Orange Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2123 S Orange Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2123 S Orange Dr has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2123 S Orange Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westside Terrace
3636 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
957 Wilcox Avenue
957 Wilcox Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
The Joshua
1353 N Martel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity