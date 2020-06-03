Amenities
Quaint Rear 1 bedroom w/ Washer Dryer - Property Id: 321648
3D Matterport Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=CaidxEGiMcH
This charming 1 bedroom unit has Washer/Dryer in the unit. It is behind an entry gate and quiet. It is on a beautiful street close to almost everything in- Downtown LA, Westside, Miracle Mile, Grove, Beverly Hills, Culver City and more. It has all appliances and a stunning solistone shower surround.
Owner pays for water.
Good credit only, $2000 Security Deposit, No Smokers, No pets. $6000 minimum income. It is available furnished if desired.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2123-s-orange-dr-los-angeles-ca/321648
No Pets Allowed
