in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher some paid utils microwave furnished

Quaint Rear 1 bedroom w/ Washer Dryer - Property Id: 321648



3D Matterport Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=CaidxEGiMcH



This charming 1 bedroom unit has Washer/Dryer in the unit. It is behind an entry gate and quiet. It is on a beautiful street close to almost everything in- Downtown LA, Westside, Miracle Mile, Grove, Beverly Hills, Culver City and more. It has all appliances and a stunning solistone shower surround.



Owner pays for water.



Good credit only, $2000 Security Deposit, No Smokers, No pets. $6000 minimum income. It is available furnished if desired.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2123-s-orange-dr-los-angeles-ca/321648

No Pets Allowed



