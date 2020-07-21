Amenities

in unit laundry parking gym air conditioning microwave furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking lobby

2121 Beloit Ave # 306 - This spacious 2-bedroom/2-bath unit features a washer/dryer in unit, and includes a stove, fridge and microwave in kitchen! The complex features a fitness center with various weight and cardio machines, and a furnished lobby for your convenience! It is in a prime location in West LA, right in the middle of Little Osaka district, amongst a variety of popular, high-rated Japanese and Asian-inspired restaurants and shops, including Daiso and Nijiya market, One Westside Shopping Center, Starbucks, cafes, Michaels, PetSmart, Smart & Final, Best Buy, Ralphs, Trader Joes, etc. Also within walking distance to the Expo Line - Sepulveda / Expo station.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3754414)