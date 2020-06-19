2120 Rodney Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool media room tennis court

Elevated Elegance - Brand new, high-end, designer, mid-century modern renovation. 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, prime location upstairs apartment with 1 parking space, in Los Feliz. Designer cabinets, quartz kitchen counters, Brizo kitchen faucet, brand new appliances. New flooring throughout, with Italian tile floors and Grohe fixtures in bathrooms. New washer/dryer in-unit, central air with nest, ceiling fans in bedrooms and brand new windows with Smith&Noble blinds. First time offered since completed renovation. Hurry! This unit won't last long. $45 application fee per person. Water utility included in the rent. Walking distance to Griffith Park, Greek Theatre, Little Dom's, Figaro Cafe, Stamp, All time, Starbucks, Vintage Los Feliz Theatre, Golf, Tennis, Griffith Park Pool and much more! 424.363.7300 or 213.840.8129 info@lahomeproperties.com www.2120rodney.com