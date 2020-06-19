All apartments in Los Angeles
2120 Rodney Dr
2120 Rodney Dr

2120 Rodney Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2120 Rodney Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
media room
tennis court
Elevated Elegance - Brand new, high-end, designer, mid-century modern renovation. 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, prime location upstairs apartment with 1 parking space, in Los Feliz. Designer cabinets, quartz kitchen counters, Brizo kitchen faucet, brand new appliances. New flooring throughout, with Italian tile floors and Grohe fixtures in bathrooms. New washer/dryer in-unit, central air with nest, ceiling fans in bedrooms and brand new windows with Smith&Noble blinds. First time offered since completed renovation. Hurry! This unit won't last long. $45 application fee per person. Water utility included in the rent. Walking distance to Griffith Park, Greek Theatre, Little Dom's, Figaro Cafe, Stamp, All time, Starbucks, Vintage Los Feliz Theatre, Golf, Tennis, Griffith Park Pool and much more! 424.363.7300 or 213.840.8129 info@lahomeproperties.com www.2120rodney.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 Rodney Dr have any available units?
2120 Rodney Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2120 Rodney Dr have?
Some of 2120 Rodney Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2120 Rodney Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2120 Rodney Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 Rodney Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2120 Rodney Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2120 Rodney Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2120 Rodney Dr offers parking.
Does 2120 Rodney Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2120 Rodney Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 Rodney Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2120 Rodney Dr has a pool.
Does 2120 Rodney Dr have accessible units?
No, 2120 Rodney Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 Rodney Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2120 Rodney Dr has units with dishwashers.
