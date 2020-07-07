All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2120 Rodney Dr

2120 N Rodney Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2120 N Rodney Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Los Feliz

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
cats allowed
Entertainer's Delight - Furnished, Brand new, high-end, designer, mid-century modern renovation. 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, prime location apartment with 400 sqft private patio and 1 parking space, in Los Feliz. Designer cabinets, quartz kitchen counters, Brizo kitchen faucet brand new appliances. New flooring throughout, with Italian tile floors and Grohe fixtures in bathrooms. New washer/dryer in-unit, central air with nest, ceiling fans in bedrooms and brand new windows with Smith&Noble blinds and custom CA Closets. First time offered since completed renovation. Hurry! This unit won't last long. $45 application fee per person. Water utility included in the rent. Walking distance to Griffith Park, Greek Theatre, Little Dom's, Figaro Cafe, Vintage Los Feliz Theatre, Golf, Tennis, Griffith Park Pool and much more! Short term leasing available. 424.363.7300 or info@lahomeproperties.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 Rodney Dr have any available units?
2120 Rodney Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2120 Rodney Dr have?
Some of 2120 Rodney Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2120 Rodney Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2120 Rodney Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 Rodney Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2120 Rodney Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2120 Rodney Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2120 Rodney Dr offers parking.
Does 2120 Rodney Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2120 Rodney Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 Rodney Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2120 Rodney Dr has a pool.
Does 2120 Rodney Dr have accessible units?
No, 2120 Rodney Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 Rodney Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2120 Rodney Dr has units with dishwashers.

