2120 Rodney Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool dogs allowed media room pet friendly tennis court cats allowed

Entertainer's Delight - Furnished, Brand new, high-end, designer, mid-century modern renovation. 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, prime location apartment with 400 sqft private patio and 1 parking space, in Los Feliz. Designer cabinets, quartz kitchen counters, Brizo kitchen faucet brand new appliances. New flooring throughout, with Italian tile floors and Grohe fixtures in bathrooms. New washer/dryer in-unit, central air with nest, ceiling fans in bedrooms and brand new windows with Smith&Noble blinds and custom CA Closets. First time offered since completed renovation. Hurry! This unit won't last long. $45 application fee per person. Water utility included in the rent. Walking distance to Griffith Park, Greek Theatre, Little Dom's, Figaro Cafe, Vintage Los Feliz Theatre, Golf, Tennis, Griffith Park Pool and much more! Short term leasing available. 424.363.7300 or info@lahomeproperties.com