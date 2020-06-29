2120 PARNELL Avenue

Amenities

Beautifully updated 4 bed/2.5 bath Spanish in prime North of Olympic Blvd. location. Brick accent walkway leads to charming gated front patio. Entry w/ closet opens to large LR w/ vaulted, wood-beamed ceiling, fireplace & picture window overlooking landscaped front yard. FDR opens to updated kitchen with gas range, built-in microwave, double ovens, newer cabinetry & sunny breakfast rm. Laundry rm & powder room off kitchen w/ access to auto gated side driveway, highly desirable large backyard & detached 2 car garage. Rear master suite w/ update 3/4 bath including quartz countertops and great closet space. 3rd bedroom is tandem to master & could be used as bedroom/sitting rm/office. 2 additional bedrms & titled full bath w/ separate bath & shower. Features incld newly refinished hardwood floors, newly painted interior, plantation shutters. Just a few blocks to Westwood Charter School & the newly re-opened Westfield Mall. Washer/dryer & refrigerator included. Available immediately!