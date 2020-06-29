All apartments in Los Angeles
2120 PARNELL Avenue
2120 PARNELL Avenue

2120 S Parnell Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2120 S Parnell Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated 4 bed/2.5 bath Spanish in prime North of Olympic Blvd. location. Brick accent walkway leads to charming gated front patio. Entry w/ closet opens to large LR w/ vaulted, wood-beamed ceiling, fireplace & picture window overlooking landscaped front yard. FDR opens to updated kitchen with gas range, built-in microwave, double ovens, newer cabinetry & sunny breakfast rm. Laundry rm & powder room off kitchen w/ access to auto gated side driveway, highly desirable large backyard & detached 2 car garage. Rear master suite w/ update 3/4 bath including quartz countertops and great closet space. 3rd bedroom is tandem to master & could be used as bedroom/sitting rm/office. 2 additional bedrms & titled full bath w/ separate bath & shower. Features incld newly refinished hardwood floors, newly painted interior, plantation shutters. Just a few blocks to Westwood Charter School & the newly re-opened Westfield Mall. Washer/dryer & refrigerator included. Available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 PARNELL Avenue have any available units?
2120 PARNELL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2120 PARNELL Avenue have?
Some of 2120 PARNELL Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2120 PARNELL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2120 PARNELL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 PARNELL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2120 PARNELL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2120 PARNELL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2120 PARNELL Avenue offers parking.
Does 2120 PARNELL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2120 PARNELL Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 PARNELL Avenue have a pool?
No, 2120 PARNELL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2120 PARNELL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2120 PARNELL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 PARNELL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2120 PARNELL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
