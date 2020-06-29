All apartments in Los Angeles
212 S Vendome Street

212 South Vendome Street · No Longer Available
Location

212 South Vendome Street, Los Angeles, CA 90057
Rampart Village

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Do not miss out on this phenomenal opportunity to live in the heart of LA. We are proud to present 212 S Vendome for lease! This duplex has been recently renovated. The unit has 2 bedrooms with a spacious master bedroom. Also, a bonus room which can be used as an office, or a library. The unit has a fully functioning kitchen, dining area, and living space. The unit has ample room in the living area with plantation shutters throughout connected to the kitchen/dining area. The bathroom has a more modern look with a custom rectangular enclosed shower, and a double sink vanity. Great space for parking which can easily park 3 cars. Take advantage of this gem before someone else beats you to it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 S Vendome Street have any available units?
212 S Vendome Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 212 S Vendome Street currently offering any rent specials?
212 S Vendome Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 S Vendome Street pet-friendly?
No, 212 S Vendome Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 212 S Vendome Street offer parking?
Yes, 212 S Vendome Street offers parking.
Does 212 S Vendome Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 S Vendome Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 S Vendome Street have a pool?
No, 212 S Vendome Street does not have a pool.
Does 212 S Vendome Street have accessible units?
No, 212 S Vendome Street does not have accessible units.
Does 212 S Vendome Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 S Vendome Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 212 S Vendome Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 S Vendome Street does not have units with air conditioning.

