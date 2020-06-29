212 S Vendome Street

Amenities
Do not miss out on this phenomenal opportunity to live in the heart of LA. We are proud to present 212 S Vendome for lease! This duplex has been recently renovated. The unit has 2 bedrooms with a spacious master bedroom. Also, a bonus room which can be used as an office, or a library. The unit has a fully functioning kitchen, dining area, and living space. The unit has ample room in the living area with plantation shutters throughout connected to the kitchen/dining area. The bathroom has a more modern look with a custom rectangular enclosed shower, and a double sink vanity. Great space for parking which can easily park 3 cars. Take advantage of this gem before someone else beats you to it.