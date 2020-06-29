212 S Vendome Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Do not miss out on this phenomenal opportunity to live in the heart of LA. We are proud to present 212 S Vendome for lease! This duplex has been recently renovated. The unit has 2 bedrooms with a spacious master bedroom. Also, a bonus room which can be used as an office, or a library. The unit has a fully functioning kitchen, dining area, and living space. The unit has ample room in the living area with plantation shutters throughout connected to the kitchen/dining area. The bathroom has a more modern look with a custom rectangular enclosed shower, and a double sink vanity. Great space for parking which can easily park 3 cars. Take advantage of this gem before someone else beats you to it.