2117 REDROCK Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

This quintessential Contemporary Spanish view home in prime Silver Lake features modern design elements and finishes while retaining original character details throughout. An open floor plan includes a generous living room w/beamed ceiling, wood burning fireplace, large windows and balcony showcasing spectacular westward views and amazing sunsets! A gorgeous kitchen and breakfast nook are the heart of this home with easy flow to indoor and outdoor dining and entertaining. Get tucked in and cozy in your step-down den for a weekend Netflix binge! A bedroom w/private bath + guest bath complete this level. The lower level features 3 bedrooms; a luxurious master suite w/stunning views, spa bath, huge walk-in closet, sitting area and balcony. Two add'l bedroom suites complete this level each w/easy access to outdoor patio and flat grassy yard.Located in the hills on a flat cul-de-sac. (One bedroom is without a closet). Finished garage w/electric charger. Ivanhoe Elementary School district.