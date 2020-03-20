All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2117 REDROCK Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2117 REDROCK Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2117 REDROCK Court

2117 N Redrock Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Silver Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2117 N Redrock Ct, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
This quintessential Contemporary Spanish view home in prime Silver Lake features modern design elements and finishes while retaining original character details throughout. An open floor plan includes a generous living room w/beamed ceiling, wood burning fireplace, large windows and balcony showcasing spectacular westward views and amazing sunsets! A gorgeous kitchen and breakfast nook are the heart of this home with easy flow to indoor and outdoor dining and entertaining. Get tucked in and cozy in your step-down den for a weekend Netflix binge! A bedroom w/private bath + guest bath complete this level. The lower level features 3 bedrooms; a luxurious master suite w/stunning views, spa bath, huge walk-in closet, sitting area and balcony. Two add'l bedroom suites complete this level each w/easy access to outdoor patio and flat grassy yard.Located in the hills on a flat cul-de-sac. (One bedroom is without a closet). Finished garage w/electric charger. Ivanhoe Elementary School district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2117 REDROCK Court have any available units?
2117 REDROCK Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2117 REDROCK Court have?
Some of 2117 REDROCK Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2117 REDROCK Court currently offering any rent specials?
2117 REDROCK Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2117 REDROCK Court pet-friendly?
No, 2117 REDROCK Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2117 REDROCK Court offer parking?
Yes, 2117 REDROCK Court offers parking.
Does 2117 REDROCK Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2117 REDROCK Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2117 REDROCK Court have a pool?
No, 2117 REDROCK Court does not have a pool.
Does 2117 REDROCK Court have accessible units?
No, 2117 REDROCK Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2117 REDROCK Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2117 REDROCK Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Move Cross Country
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

957 Wilcox Avenue
957 Wilcox Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Kester
5057 Kester Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
El Centro Apartments & Bungalows
6200 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments
608 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90004
11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
5119 Maplewood
5119 Maplewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College