Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2115 Holly Drive
Last updated January 28 2020 at 10:00 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2115 Holly Drive
2115 Holly Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood United
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2115 Holly Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United
Amenities
patio / balcony
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Fantastic free-standing home in Hollywood Dell. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. New carpet, shared garden area, patio, permit street parking. One year lease minimum. No dogs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2115 Holly Drive have any available units?
2115 Holly Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 2115 Holly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2115 Holly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2115 Holly Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2115 Holly Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 2115 Holly Drive offer parking?
No, 2115 Holly Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2115 Holly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2115 Holly Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2115 Holly Drive have a pool?
No, 2115 Holly Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2115 Holly Drive have accessible units?
No, 2115 Holly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2115 Holly Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2115 Holly Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2115 Holly Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2115 Holly Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
