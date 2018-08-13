2111 N Cahuenga Blvd #14

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage new construction

New Construction Townhome in the Hollywood Hills*** Available Now*** - Open-concept tri-level townhomes offering light-filled interiors with 2 bedrooms, Modern amenities include private rooftop decks with city and landmark views, luxe appliance packages, and direct access 2-car garages. Features private direct entrances for all units and second level balconies. Conveniently located blocks from the heart of Hollywood, with easy access to Netflix, Viacom, Columbia Square, and nearby studios.



Property Address: 2111 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90068



***Processing Fee of $100 will be charged if you are approved and would like to lease the unit.***



**Must pass background & credit screening along with meeting employment and residence history requirements.**



If you have any questions during the application process please contact the manager using their info below:



Please contact Silvia to make an appointment via email at silvia@weststarproperty.com or via txt at 424.362-4597



No Pets Allowed



