Los Angeles, CA
2111 N Cahuenga Blvd #14
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:15 AM

2111 N Cahuenga Blvd #14

No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Hollywood Hills West
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2111 North Cahuenga Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
new construction
New Construction Townhome in the Hollywood Hills*** Available Now*** - Open-concept tri-level townhomes offering light-filled interiors with 2 bedrooms, Modern amenities include private rooftop decks with city and landmark views, luxe appliance packages, and direct access 2-car garages. Features private direct entrances for all units and second level balconies. Conveniently located blocks from the heart of Hollywood, with easy access to Netflix, Viacom, Columbia Square, and nearby studios.

Apply Online Today!

Go to www.WestStarProperty.com/vacancies

Property Address: 2111 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90068

***Processing Fee of $100 will be charged if you are approved and would like to lease the unit.***

**Must pass background & credit screening along with meeting employment and residence history requirements.**

If you have any questions during the application process please contact the manager using their info below:

Please contact Silvia to make an appointment via email at silvia@weststarproperty.com or via txt at 424.362-4597

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5111218)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2111 N Cahuenga Blvd #14 have any available units?
2111 N Cahuenga Blvd #14 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2111 N Cahuenga Blvd #14 have?
Some of 2111 N Cahuenga Blvd #14's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2111 N Cahuenga Blvd #14 currently offering any rent specials?
2111 N Cahuenga Blvd #14 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2111 N Cahuenga Blvd #14 pet-friendly?
No, 2111 N Cahuenga Blvd #14 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2111 N Cahuenga Blvd #14 offer parking?
Yes, 2111 N Cahuenga Blvd #14 offers parking.
Does 2111 N Cahuenga Blvd #14 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2111 N Cahuenga Blvd #14 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2111 N Cahuenga Blvd #14 have a pool?
No, 2111 N Cahuenga Blvd #14 does not have a pool.
Does 2111 N Cahuenga Blvd #14 have accessible units?
No, 2111 N Cahuenga Blvd #14 does not have accessible units.
Does 2111 N Cahuenga Blvd #14 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2111 N Cahuenga Blvd #14 has units with dishwashers.
