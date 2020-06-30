2105 South Bentley Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

MOVE-IN SPECIAL: 2 weeks Free O.A.C.!

Spacious and light filled 1 bed/1 bath unit located in a secured entry building. This unit has been completely renovated. It has A/C & heat, laminate floors in throughout. It includes: new countertops, a large vanity in bathroom, all newer appliances including refrigerator, range, dishwasher, there is a pool on premises, laundry room with coin-operated equipment on premises, one gated parking space included.

The property is on a beautiful shady street, in close proximity to UCLA, Westwood and the 405/10 Freeways.



Apt. #1, a 2 + 2 for $2895 is also available.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.