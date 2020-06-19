All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 21030 Lull St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
21030 Lull St.
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

21030 Lull St.

21030 Lull Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Canoga Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

21030 Lull Street, Los Angeles, CA 91304
Canoga Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
hot tub
21030 Lull St. Available 03/31/20 FULLY RENOVATED 3BD 2BA HOME LOCATED IN CANOGA PARK, CA - Fully renovated 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom home with custom upscale door, designer open kitchen featuring brand new stainless steel appliances and modern sink/faucet along with Carrera Quartz counter-top and self-closing drawers. Formal dining area plus fashionable crown molding, laminate flooring with wide based boards throughout, recessed lighting, in-wall power mount with HDMI TV hookup in living room. Large master suite with walk-in closet and master bath, custom upscale Italian tile in bathrooms, spa like master bath with large Barn door leading you to his/her double sink and 6 body spray/rainfall shower system and custom glass door, Acrylic Freestanding Spa Tub. A.O. Smith Tankless Water Heater, freshly textured ceiling, new windows, newer roofing, designer paint through-out, one piece toilets, inside laundry room and much more. Drought resistant landscaping and spacious backyard with many fruit trees .

Located 3.5 miles from Woodland Hills Village Shopping Center, nearby transportation and stores.

(RLNE3718407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21030 Lull St. have any available units?
21030 Lull St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 21030 Lull St. have?
Some of 21030 Lull St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21030 Lull St. currently offering any rent specials?
21030 Lull St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21030 Lull St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 21030 Lull St. is pet friendly.
Does 21030 Lull St. offer parking?
No, 21030 Lull St. does not offer parking.
Does 21030 Lull St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21030 Lull St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21030 Lull St. have a pool?
No, 21030 Lull St. does not have a pool.
Does 21030 Lull St. have accessible units?
No, 21030 Lull St. does not have accessible units.
Does 21030 Lull St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 21030 Lull St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Chateau Encino
5447 White Oak Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Alina
700 West 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Hughes Regency
3665 Hughes Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Del Rio Apartments
3430 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile
5550 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College