Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry hot tub

21030 Lull St. Available 03/31/20 FULLY RENOVATED 3BD 2BA HOME LOCATED IN CANOGA PARK, CA - Fully renovated 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom home with custom upscale door, designer open kitchen featuring brand new stainless steel appliances and modern sink/faucet along with Carrera Quartz counter-top and self-closing drawers. Formal dining area plus fashionable crown molding, laminate flooring with wide based boards throughout, recessed lighting, in-wall power mount with HDMI TV hookup in living room. Large master suite with walk-in closet and master bath, custom upscale Italian tile in bathrooms, spa like master bath with large Barn door leading you to his/her double sink and 6 body spray/rainfall shower system and custom glass door, Acrylic Freestanding Spa Tub. A.O. Smith Tankless Water Heater, freshly textured ceiling, new windows, newer roofing, designer paint through-out, one piece toilets, inside laundry room and much more. Drought resistant landscaping and spacious backyard with many fruit trees .



Located 3.5 miles from Woodland Hills Village Shopping Center, nearby transportation and stores.



(RLNE3718407)