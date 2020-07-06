2103 Eastlake Avenue - 2

Amenities

Back unit of a duplex property located in Lincoln Heights. Walking distance to the USC Health Sciences Campus and the Keck School of Medicine and new and upcoming neighborhood amenities on Broadway such as The Heights Deli and Bottle Shop and King Taco. Centrally located to Chinatown, DTLA and Dodger's stadium. Property is a must see. Master bath has a jacuzzi tub and walk in closets. Property has plantation shutters and wood laminate floors, large chef's kitchen and an open living area. The unit comes with 3 Parking spaces. Community washer dryer is available on the property. Perfect fr students attending USC Health and Science campus. Front unit 2103 is also available at $3000 per month coming soon.