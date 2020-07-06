All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2103 Eastlake Avenue - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2103 Eastlake Avenue - 2
Last updated January 4 2020 at 9:45 AM

2103 Eastlake Avenue - 2

2103 Eastlake Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2103 Eastlake Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Lincoln Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Back unit of a duplex property located in Lincoln Heights. Walking distance to the USC Health Sciences Campus and the Keck School of Medicine and new and upcoming neighborhood amenities on Broadway such as The Heights Deli and Bottle Shop and King Taco. Centrally located to Chinatown, DTLA and Dodger's stadium. Property is a must see. Master bath has a jacuzzi tub and walk in closets. Property has plantation shutters and wood laminate floors, large chef's kitchen and an open living area. The unit comes with 3 Parking spaces. Community washer dryer is available on the property. Perfect fr students attending USC Health and Science campus. Front unit 2103 is also available at $3000 per month coming soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2103 Eastlake Avenue - 2 have any available units?
2103 Eastlake Avenue - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2103 Eastlake Avenue - 2 have?
Some of 2103 Eastlake Avenue - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2103 Eastlake Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2103 Eastlake Avenue - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2103 Eastlake Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2103 Eastlake Avenue - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2103 Eastlake Avenue - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 2103 Eastlake Avenue - 2 offers parking.
Does 2103 Eastlake Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2103 Eastlake Avenue - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2103 Eastlake Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 2103 Eastlake Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2103 Eastlake Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 2103 Eastlake Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2103 Eastlake Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2103 Eastlake Avenue - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
Burbank Village Apartments
12244 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College