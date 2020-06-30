All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 30 2020 at 1:28 AM

2100 Benedict Canyon Drive

2100 Benedict Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2100 Benedict Canyon Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

granite counters
pool
fireplace
sauna
alarm system
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
alarm system
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
Sensational Majestic Estate, approx 5500 SF located within the prestigious area of Beverly Hills and it's mansions. This mini palace has 3 master ensuites on the main floor, a separate entertaining section (family room) w/ wet bar, FP, sauna & a bedroom plus full bath at the lower level of the residence, connected by all marble wide stairs & gorgeous forged wrought iron railing. Two gates are providing ingress and egress for the main residence. Soaring columns with banisters have boosted the exterior of this mini mansion. Living room and dining area together with 14 ft high ceilings, and marble floors have created a quasi ballroom. Each master suite has its own fireplace & custom cabinetry. The spacious chef's island kitchen, with granite counters, bay windows, skylight, and all the necessary appliances, great for cooking and entertaining. The house is bright and spacious because of the skylights and oversized windows throughout. The house has a sophisticated security alarm system, pool, BBQ, fountain and fruit trees. Available for lease at $16,000/mo. Pictures are portraying the original decoration, because I used my old ones, they may look better with the existing tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 Benedict Canyon Drive have any available units?
2100 Benedict Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2100 Benedict Canyon Drive have?
Some of 2100 Benedict Canyon Drive's amenities include granite counters, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 Benedict Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2100 Benedict Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 Benedict Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2100 Benedict Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2100 Benedict Canyon Drive offer parking?
No, 2100 Benedict Canyon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2100 Benedict Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2100 Benedict Canyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 Benedict Canyon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2100 Benedict Canyon Drive has a pool.
Does 2100 Benedict Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 2100 Benedict Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 Benedict Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2100 Benedict Canyon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

