2100 Benedict Canyon Drive

Sensational Majestic Estate, approx 5500 SF located within the prestigious area of Beverly Hills and it's mansions. This mini palace has 3 master ensuites on the main floor, a separate entertaining section (family room) w/ wet bar, FP, sauna & a bedroom plus full bath at the lower level of the residence, connected by all marble wide stairs & gorgeous forged wrought iron railing. Two gates are providing ingress and egress for the main residence. Soaring columns with banisters have boosted the exterior of this mini mansion. Living room and dining area together with 14 ft high ceilings, and marble floors have created a quasi ballroom. Each master suite has its own fireplace & custom cabinetry. The spacious chef's island kitchen, with granite counters, bay windows, skylight, and all the necessary appliances, great for cooking and entertaining. The house is bright and spacious because of the skylights and oversized windows throughout. The house has a sophisticated security alarm system, pool, BBQ, fountain and fruit trees. Available for lease at $16,000/mo. Pictures are portraying the original decoration, because I used my old ones, they may look better with the existing tenant.