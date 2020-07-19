All apartments in Los Angeles
2100 ABBOT KINNEY
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2100 ABBOT KINNEY

2100 Abbot Kinney Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2100 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Exceptional Live/Work loft in central Venice on Abbot Kinney. There is a small private garden entry which opens to a two story main level with kitchen, laundry, bath and work/live spaces that can be partitioned or left open. Concrete floors and steel beams give it an industrial hipster sort of vibe. The second level consists of a loft, powder and an enclosed master bedroom and bath. The most upper level is a sun filled, open windows and ocean breezes. The property is wired for music and surround with built in speakers and has a two car private garage. Across from the French Cafe and walking to just about everything in Venice. This property is a winner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 ABBOT KINNEY have any available units?
2100 ABBOT KINNEY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2100 ABBOT KINNEY have?
Some of 2100 ABBOT KINNEY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 ABBOT KINNEY currently offering any rent specials?
2100 ABBOT KINNEY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 ABBOT KINNEY pet-friendly?
No, 2100 ABBOT KINNEY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2100 ABBOT KINNEY offer parking?
Yes, 2100 ABBOT KINNEY offers parking.
Does 2100 ABBOT KINNEY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2100 ABBOT KINNEY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 ABBOT KINNEY have a pool?
No, 2100 ABBOT KINNEY does not have a pool.
Does 2100 ABBOT KINNEY have accessible units?
No, 2100 ABBOT KINNEY does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 ABBOT KINNEY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2100 ABBOT KINNEY has units with dishwashers.
