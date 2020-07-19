2100 ABBOT KINNEY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Exceptional Live/Work loft in central Venice on Abbot Kinney. There is a small private garden entry which opens to a two story main level with kitchen, laundry, bath and work/live spaces that can be partitioned or left open. Concrete floors and steel beams give it an industrial hipster sort of vibe. The second level consists of a loft, powder and an enclosed master bedroom and bath. The most upper level is a sun filled, open windows and ocean breezes. The property is wired for music and surround with built in speakers and has a two car private garage. Across from the French Cafe and walking to just about everything in Venice. This property is a winner.