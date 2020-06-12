All apartments in Los Angeles
21 REEF Street
21 REEF Street

21 Reef Street · No Longer Available
Location

21 Reef Street, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Rare, private 5-bedroom, 4-bath Single-Family Home located on exclusive Marina del Rey Peninsula, just moments to the sand. Large living area opens to a private yard with custom treehouse. The chef's kitchen features Carrara marble, stainless appliances, w/ 2 convection ovens. The living room features walnut floors, fireplace and sound system. Spacious master suite has 2 walk-in closets, sitting area/office space, w/fireplace. Sliding glass doors lead to balcony with ocean view. The master bath features a glass marble waterfall shower, jetted tub, 2 sinks, marble floors, and counters. Two addt'l bedrooms with a shared full bath, and laundry room with washer/dryer and sink complete the 2nd floor. The 3rd-floor family room, with wet bar w/fridge, opens to a roof deck with fireplace and 4-person hot-tub. The family room sound system is perfect for media/game room. 2-car direct entry garage with addt'l parking. Perfect private beach retreat with access to sand & surf.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 REEF Street have any available units?
21 REEF Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 REEF Street have?
Some of 21 REEF Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 REEF Street currently offering any rent specials?
21 REEF Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 REEF Street pet-friendly?
No, 21 REEF Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 21 REEF Street offer parking?
Yes, 21 REEF Street offers parking.
Does 21 REEF Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 REEF Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 REEF Street have a pool?
Yes, 21 REEF Street has a pool.
Does 21 REEF Street have accessible units?
No, 21 REEF Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21 REEF Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 REEF Street has units with dishwashers.
