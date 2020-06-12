21 REEF Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking pool garage

Rare, private 5-bedroom, 4-bath Single-Family Home located on exclusive Marina del Rey Peninsula, just moments to the sand. Large living area opens to a private yard with custom treehouse. The chef's kitchen features Carrara marble, stainless appliances, w/ 2 convection ovens. The living room features walnut floors, fireplace and sound system. Spacious master suite has 2 walk-in closets, sitting area/office space, w/fireplace. Sliding glass doors lead to balcony with ocean view. The master bath features a glass marble waterfall shower, jetted tub, 2 sinks, marble floors, and counters. Two addt'l bedrooms with a shared full bath, and laundry room with washer/dryer and sink complete the 2nd floor. The 3rd-floor family room, with wet bar w/fridge, opens to a roof deck with fireplace and 4-person hot-tub. The family room sound system is perfect for media/game room. 2-car direct entry garage with addt'l parking. Perfect private beach retreat with access to sand & surf.