20952 Blythe Street

CALL or TEXT for QUICK RESPONSE, Spacious Expanded home on tree lined street in Canoga Park. This centrally located home offers 3 full bedrooms PLUS a private Den/Bedroom, Dining area, Living Room w/ wood burning fireplace And a Extra Large Family Room which opens up to the covered Patio and rear yard which offers a grassy play area and Large Storage Shed. IN ADDITION! there is an In-Law (ADU) conversion with 1 Bedroom + Central Living area & Bathroom w/ shower. There is a sink with a 4 burner stove top with room for a refrigerator (No Oven Cooking) this conversion has separate entry and a small private fenced patio w/ all new Wood-type Laminate. The home has central A/C, Dual Pane Windows, A Full size Laundry Room, Lg Pantry in the Updated Kitchen. The Brick-Lined Driveway is large enough for 4 cars. Gardner is Included. This home is walking distance to bus line, close to shopping and entertainment areas.