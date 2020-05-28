All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 3 2020 at 6:22 AM

20952 Blythe Street

20952 Blythe Street · No Longer Available
Location

20952 Blythe Street, Los Angeles, CA 91304
Canoga Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
CALL or TEXT for QUICK RESPONSE, Spacious Expanded home on tree lined street in Canoga Park. This centrally located home offers 3 full bedrooms PLUS a private Den/Bedroom, Dining area, Living Room w/ wood burning fireplace And a Extra Large Family Room which opens up to the covered Patio and rear yard which offers a grassy play area and Large Storage Shed. IN ADDITION! there is an In-Law (ADU) conversion with 1 Bedroom + Central Living area & Bathroom w/ shower. There is a sink with a 4 burner stove top with room for a refrigerator (No Oven Cooking) this conversion has separate entry and a small private fenced patio w/ all new Wood-type Laminate. The home has central A/C, Dual Pane Windows, A Full size Laundry Room, Lg Pantry in the Updated Kitchen. The Brick-Lined Driveway is large enough for 4 cars. Gardner is Included. This home is walking distance to bus line, close to shopping and entertainment areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20952 Blythe Street have any available units?
20952 Blythe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20952 Blythe Street have?
Some of 20952 Blythe Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20952 Blythe Street currently offering any rent specials?
20952 Blythe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20952 Blythe Street pet-friendly?
No, 20952 Blythe Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20952 Blythe Street offer parking?
Yes, 20952 Blythe Street offers parking.
Does 20952 Blythe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20952 Blythe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20952 Blythe Street have a pool?
No, 20952 Blythe Street does not have a pool.
Does 20952 Blythe Street have accessible units?
No, 20952 Blythe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20952 Blythe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 20952 Blythe Street does not have units with dishwashers.
