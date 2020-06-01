209 Montreal

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEW mid-century modern house perched walking distance to the beach, restaurants and shops. 2 master suites that both have walk in closets, full bathrooms attached and office space. 3rd bedroom with a full bathroom in the hallway. High end kitchen appliances, great outdoor space, living room, dining room and bedrooms all boasting with unobstructed ocean views. Central heat and air conditioning, as well as a washer and dryer located in a separate room inside the home. This house is able to be rented partially furnished, including a custom sofa, artwork, dining table, etc.

Garage with extra storage and plentiful street parking.