Last updated November 21 2019 at 8:34 PM

209 Montreal

209 Montreal Street · No Longer Available
Location

209 Montreal Street, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEW mid-century modern house perched walking distance to the beach, restaurants and shops. 2 master suites that both have walk in closets, full bathrooms attached and office space. 3rd bedroom with a full bathroom in the hallway. High end kitchen appliances, great outdoor space, living room, dining room and bedrooms all boasting with unobstructed ocean views. Central heat and air conditioning, as well as a washer and dryer located in a separate room inside the home. This house is able to be rented partially furnished, including a custom sofa, artwork, dining table, etc.
Garage with extra storage and plentiful street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Montreal have any available units?
209 Montreal doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 209 Montreal have?
Some of 209 Montreal's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Montreal currently offering any rent specials?
209 Montreal is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Montreal pet-friendly?
No, 209 Montreal is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 209 Montreal offer parking?
Yes, 209 Montreal offers parking.
Does 209 Montreal have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 209 Montreal offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Montreal have a pool?
No, 209 Montreal does not have a pool.
Does 209 Montreal have accessible units?
No, 209 Montreal does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Montreal have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 Montreal has units with dishwashers.

