20767 Skouras Dr
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

20767 Skouras Dr

20767 Skouras Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20767 Skouras Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GORGEOUS Completely Renovated 3 Bedroom House completed July 2019. The house is located in a quiet neighborhood - 3 Bedroom and 2 Full Bath with a spacious open floor-plan with expansive windows that maximize the light. Front yard and large backyard with sliding doors that lead to a brand new wood deck. Brand new flooring everywhere in the house and polished white penny tile on bathroom walls and floors. All Electrical/Plumbing/Mechanical is brand new and functional doors, windows, kitchen, and exterior facade.

(RLNE5421556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20767 Skouras Dr have any available units?
20767 Skouras Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20767 Skouras Dr have?
Some of 20767 Skouras Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20767 Skouras Dr currently offering any rent specials?
20767 Skouras Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20767 Skouras Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 20767 Skouras Dr is pet friendly.
Does 20767 Skouras Dr offer parking?
No, 20767 Skouras Dr does not offer parking.
Does 20767 Skouras Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20767 Skouras Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20767 Skouras Dr have a pool?
No, 20767 Skouras Dr does not have a pool.
Does 20767 Skouras Dr have accessible units?
No, 20767 Skouras Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 20767 Skouras Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20767 Skouras Dr has units with dishwashers.

