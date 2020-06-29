20767 Skouras Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

GORGEOUS Completely Renovated 3 Bedroom House completed July 2019. The house is located in a quiet neighborhood - 3 Bedroom and 2 Full Bath with a spacious open floor-plan with expansive windows that maximize the light. Front yard and large backyard with sliding doors that lead to a brand new wood deck. Brand new flooring everywhere in the house and polished white penny tile on bathroom walls and floors. All Electrical/Plumbing/Mechanical is brand new and functional doors, windows, kitchen, and exterior facade.



