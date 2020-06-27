20711 Vanowen St.

Amenities
Vanowen Plaza is nestled in the heart of Winnetka. This community is walking distance to the Metro Orange Line and Los Angeles Pierce College and just minutes to West Hills and Northridge. Westfield's Topanga Mall and The Village are vibrant and nearby offering a neighborhood of shops, restaurants, and entertainment which makes our apartment community the perfect choice to call home! The options are endless with 101 and 118 just minutes away!
This 2br is on the first floor and is so spacious with storage space galore!
Community Amenities:
-Pool
-One parking
-Laundry room
-On-site manager
Apartment Amenities:
-Deck
-Central HVAC
-Garbage disposal
-Fresh paint w/ neutral color palette (upgrade)
-Owner pays trash, water and water heating
*Pictures are of actual unit!*
Flooring will be changed to vinyl throughout the unit.
This apartment will rent - don't miss this opportunity to make it your home!
No Pets Allowed
