All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 20711 Vanowen St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
20711 Vanowen St.
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

20711 Vanowen St.

20711 Vanowen Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Winnetka
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20711 Vanowen Street, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
MUST SEE NOW - WILL NOT LAST! - Property Id: 140946

Vanowen Plaza is nestled in the heart of Winnetka. This community is walking distance to the Metro Orange Line and Los Angeles Pierce College and just minutes to West Hills and Northridge. Westfield's Topanga Mall and The Village are vibrant and nearby offering a neighborhood of shops, restaurants, and entertainment which makes our apartment community the perfect choice to call home! The options are endless with 101 and 118 just minutes away!

This 2br is on the first floor and is so spacious with storage space galore!

Community Amenities:
-Pool
-One parking
-Laundry room
-On-site manager

Apartment Amenities:
-Deck
-Central HVAC
-Garbage disposal
-Fresh paint w/ neutral color palette (upgrade)
-Owner pays trash, water and water heating

*Pictures are of actual unit!*
Flooring will be changed to vinyl throughout the unit.

This apartment will rent - don't miss this opportunity to make it your home!

Ironwood Management
Call (818) 795-5550
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/140946p
Property Id 140946

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5048605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20711 Vanowen St. have any available units?
20711 Vanowen St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20711 Vanowen St. have?
Some of 20711 Vanowen St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20711 Vanowen St. currently offering any rent specials?
20711 Vanowen St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20711 Vanowen St. pet-friendly?
No, 20711 Vanowen St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20711 Vanowen St. offer parking?
Yes, 20711 Vanowen St. offers parking.
Does 20711 Vanowen St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20711 Vanowen St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20711 Vanowen St. have a pool?
Yes, 20711 Vanowen St. has a pool.
Does 20711 Vanowen St. have accessible units?
No, 20711 Vanowen St. does not have accessible units.
Does 20711 Vanowen St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20711 Vanowen St. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
The Madrid Apartments
7125 Lennox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91306
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
6521 Shirley Ave
6521 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College