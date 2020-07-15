All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 20709 Mopena Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
20709 Mopena Way
Last updated April 17 2019 at 10:14 AM

20709 Mopena Way

20709 Mopena Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

20709 Mopena Way, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
AVAILABLE NOW! Porter Ranch 3+2.5 w/mtn view + new A/C system! (20709 Mopena) - Enjoy mountain views from this 3BR + 2.5BA cul-de-sac home located in the guard-gated community of Sorrento! Features include: open floorplan w/almost 2500 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; upgraded kitchen w/spacious center island, granite counter tops + stainless steel appliances included (stove, oven + dishwasher); formal dining area; den/office; loft; upstairs master suite w/walk-in closet + full bath featuring double sinks + jetted tub; carpet, ceramic tile + hardwood floors; new, 5 ton central A/C system; inside laundry w/washer + dryer hook-ups; backyard w/patio; 2 car garage; community features pool, spa + playground; sorry, no pets allowed. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4477650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20709 Mopena Way have any available units?
20709 Mopena Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20709 Mopena Way have?
Some of 20709 Mopena Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20709 Mopena Way currently offering any rent specials?
20709 Mopena Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20709 Mopena Way pet-friendly?
No, 20709 Mopena Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20709 Mopena Way offer parking?
Yes, 20709 Mopena Way offers parking.
Does 20709 Mopena Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20709 Mopena Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20709 Mopena Way have a pool?
Yes, 20709 Mopena Way has a pool.
Does 20709 Mopena Way have accessible units?
No, 20709 Mopena Way does not have accessible units.
Does 20709 Mopena Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20709 Mopena Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mark Twain
4251 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Tilden II Apartments
5008 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Studio House
830 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The Verandas
21535 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College