20709 Mopena Way

AVAILABLE NOW! Porter Ranch 3+2.5 w/mtn view + new A/C system! (20709 Mopena) - Enjoy mountain views from this 3BR + 2.5BA cul-de-sac home located in the guard-gated community of Sorrento! Features include: open floorplan w/almost 2500 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; upgraded kitchen w/spacious center island, granite counter tops + stainless steel appliances included (stove, oven + dishwasher); formal dining area; den/office; loft; upstairs master suite w/walk-in closet + full bath featuring double sinks + jetted tub; carpet, ceramic tile + hardwood floors; new, 5 ton central A/C system; inside laundry w/washer + dryer hook-ups; backyard w/patio; 2 car garage; community features pool, spa + playground; sorry, no pets allowed. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4477650)