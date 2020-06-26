20641 Cohasset Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Spacious 4 BR / 1.75 BA large open floor plan single family home located in a Cul De_Sac street in a desirable area of Winnetka (formerly city of Canoga Park per Tax Assessors).

Spacious living room with carpet and energy efficient windows. Kitchen with wood laminate flooring offers gas stove and stainless steel dishwasher. There is a good size breakfast area in the kitchen with wood laminate flooring.

Oversize master bedroom with walk-in closet and carpet flooring. All the bedrooms are bright and spacious.

Both bathrooms are in decent shape with low flush toilets. The second bathroom is updated and has wood laminate flooring.

Gorgeous large backyard with many trees and Plants ideal to have your morning coffee or weekend BBQ.

Oversize garage with high ceiling and newer garage door.

A must see! Hurry up! Please TEXT Moe for more info and showing at (818) 326-4898