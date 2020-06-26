All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 20641 Cohasset Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
20641 Cohasset Street
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:27 AM

20641 Cohasset Street

20641 Cohasset Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Winnetka
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20641 Cohasset Street, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious 4 BR / 1.75 BA large open floor plan single family home located in a Cul De_Sac street in a desirable area of Winnetka (formerly city of Canoga Park per Tax Assessors).
Spacious living room with carpet and energy efficient windows. Kitchen with wood laminate flooring offers gas stove and stainless steel dishwasher. There is a good size breakfast area in the kitchen with wood laminate flooring.
Oversize master bedroom with walk-in closet and carpet flooring. All the bedrooms are bright and spacious.
Both bathrooms are in decent shape with low flush toilets. The second bathroom is updated and has wood laminate flooring.
Gorgeous large backyard with many trees and Plants ideal to have your morning coffee or weekend BBQ.
Oversize garage with high ceiling and newer garage door.
A must see! Hurry up! Please TEXT Moe for more info and showing at (818) 326-4898

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20641 Cohasset Street have any available units?
20641 Cohasset Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20641 Cohasset Street have?
Some of 20641 Cohasset Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20641 Cohasset Street currently offering any rent specials?
20641 Cohasset Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20641 Cohasset Street pet-friendly?
No, 20641 Cohasset Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20641 Cohasset Street offer parking?
Yes, 20641 Cohasset Street offers parking.
Does 20641 Cohasset Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20641 Cohasset Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20641 Cohasset Street have a pool?
No, 20641 Cohasset Street does not have a pool.
Does 20641 Cohasset Street have accessible units?
No, 20641 Cohasset Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20641 Cohasset Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20641 Cohasset Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
The Lofts at the Security Building
510 S Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Museum Terrace
600 S Curson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Pegasus
612 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Preston Miracle Mile
630 Masselin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
1133 S. Hope
1133 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College