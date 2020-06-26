20641 Cohasset Street, Los Angeles, CA 91306 Winnetka
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious 4 BR / 1.75 BA large open floor plan single family home located in a Cul De_Sac street in a desirable area of Winnetka (formerly city of Canoga Park per Tax Assessors). Spacious living room with carpet and energy efficient windows. Kitchen with wood laminate flooring offers gas stove and stainless steel dishwasher. There is a good size breakfast area in the kitchen with wood laminate flooring. Oversize master bedroom with walk-in closet and carpet flooring. All the bedrooms are bright and spacious. Both bathrooms are in decent shape with low flush toilets. The second bathroom is updated and has wood laminate flooring. Gorgeous large backyard with many trees and Plants ideal to have your morning coffee or weekend BBQ. Oversize garage with high ceiling and newer garage door. A must see! Hurry up! Please TEXT Moe for more info and showing at (818) 326-4898
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20641 Cohasset Street have any available units?
20641 Cohasset Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.