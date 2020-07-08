20612 W Bluebird

Amenities

walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities pool

View! View View! valley and city light . Stunning features for a luxurious lifestyle at the gate community. 5b bedroom 4 bathroom.curved staircase and foyer lead to the gorgeous open-plan main floor, with a great room, dining room, stylishly well-equipped kitchen, and luxurious outdoor living space with pool and fireplace . The gourmet kitchen's large center island and breakfast bar are perfect for informal entertaining or dining. Upstairs, the stunning master bedroom features bright windows, large walk-in closet, and luxurious master bath with dual-sink vanity, luxurious shower with bench seating. A second floor loft extends the living space, . Desirable additional highlights include a second floor bedroom with private full bath, and a full bath on the first floor adjacent to the foyer and a convenient downstairs bedroom. well-respected Porter Ranch K-8 Community School in addition to highly sought after local private schools such as Sierra Canyon, Centrally located just minutes away from major highways, airport and train stations, business districts, shopping centers, quality entertainment, and major employment centers,Numerous hiking, biking, and equestrian trails throughout Porter Ranch.Come and check out the house before it's too late.

Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=heUgoUambcV