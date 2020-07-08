All apartments in Los Angeles
20612 W Bluebird
20612 Bluebird Ct · No Longer Available
Location

20612 Bluebird Ct, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
View! View View! valley and city light . Stunning features for a luxurious lifestyle at the gate community. 5b bedroom 4 bathroom.curved staircase and foyer lead to the gorgeous open-plan main floor, with a great room, dining room, stylishly well-equipped kitchen, and luxurious outdoor living space with pool and fireplace . The gourmet kitchen's large center island and breakfast bar are perfect for informal entertaining or dining. Upstairs, the stunning master bedroom features bright windows, large walk-in closet, and luxurious master bath with dual-sink vanity, luxurious shower with bench seating. A second floor loft extends the living space, . Desirable additional highlights include a second floor bedroom with private full bath, and a full bath on the first floor adjacent to the foyer and a convenient downstairs bedroom. well-respected Porter Ranch K-8 Community School in addition to highly sought after local private schools such as Sierra Canyon, Centrally located just minutes away from major highways, airport and train stations, business districts, shopping centers, quality entertainment, and major employment centers,Numerous hiking, biking, and equestrian trails throughout Porter Ranch.Come and check out the house before it's too late.
Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=heUgoUambcV

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20612 W Bluebird have any available units?
20612 W Bluebird doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 20612 W Bluebird currently offering any rent specials?
20612 W Bluebird is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20612 W Bluebird pet-friendly?
No, 20612 W Bluebird is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20612 W Bluebird offer parking?
No, 20612 W Bluebird does not offer parking.
Does 20612 W Bluebird have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20612 W Bluebird does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20612 W Bluebird have a pool?
Yes, 20612 W Bluebird has a pool.
Does 20612 W Bluebird have accessible units?
No, 20612 W Bluebird does not have accessible units.
Does 20612 W Bluebird have units with dishwashers?
No, 20612 W Bluebird does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20612 W Bluebird have units with air conditioning?
No, 20612 W Bluebird does not have units with air conditioning.

