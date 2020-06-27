2056 Mount Shasta Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Beautiful condo located in San Pedro. This 1,351 square foot condo features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. New paint throughout the unit, brand new granite counter tops and cabinets in kitchen, unit fully equipped with stainless steel dishwasher, oven range and microwave. For your convenience, this unit offers washer/dryer hook ups. 2 Car garage detached. Do not miss this opportunity! Mount Shasta Dr nearby schools include James Fenimore Cooper Community Day School, Mary Star Of The Sea High School and Taper Avenue Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Port Trading Co, Albertsons and Smart & Final Extra!. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Happy Diner and Yellow Vase. Nearby restaurants include Jasmine Hana, Cold Stone Creamery and Domenick's Pizza House. Nearby parks are Peck Park, Rena Park and Bandini Park. There are some bike lanes and the terrain is mostly flat.



For showings or more information please text Amy or Gabby at

(310)200-5584 or call (310)831-0123.



**IF APPLYING TO THIS PROPERTY PLEASE SEND VIA EMAIL TO amy@HARBORPM.COM YOUR PROOF OF INCOME FOR THE LAST TWO MONTHS (paystubs, banks statements, W-2 forms) AND A COPY OF YOUR IDENTIFICATION (California driver license, ID). MUST SEE PROPERTY FIRST** **SI APLICA PARA ESTA PROPIEDAD, POR FAVOR ASEGURESE DE MANDARME UN CORREO ELECTRONICO A : gaby@HARBORPM.COM CON SU PRUEBA DE INGRESOS DE LOS ULTIMOS 2 MESES (talones de cheques, estados de cuentas, formas W-2) Y UNA COPIA DE SU IDENTIFICACION (licencia de manejar, ID). VEA PROPIEDAD ANTES DE APLICAR**

Contact us to schedule a showing.