2056 Mount Shasta Drive
Last updated August 27 2019 at 9:14 PM

2056 Mount Shasta Drive

2056 Mount Shasta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2056 Mount Shasta Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Beautiful condo located in San Pedro. This 1,351 square foot condo features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. New paint throughout the unit, brand new granite counter tops and cabinets in kitchen, unit fully equipped with stainless steel dishwasher, oven range and microwave. For your convenience, this unit offers washer/dryer hook ups. 2 Car garage detached. Do not miss this opportunity! Mount Shasta Dr nearby schools include James Fenimore Cooper Community Day School, Mary Star Of The Sea High School and Taper Avenue Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Port Trading Co, Albertsons and Smart & Final Extra!. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Happy Diner and Yellow Vase. Nearby restaurants include Jasmine Hana, Cold Stone Creamery and Domenick's Pizza House. Nearby parks are Peck Park, Rena Park and Bandini Park. There are some bike lanes and the terrain is mostly flat.

For showings or more information please text Amy or Gabby at
(310)200-5584 or call (310)831-0123.

**IF APPLYING TO THIS PROPERTY PLEASE SEND VIA EMAIL TO amy@HARBORPM.COM YOUR PROOF OF INCOME FOR THE LAST TWO MONTHS (paystubs, banks statements, W-2 forms) AND A COPY OF YOUR IDENTIFICATION (California driver license, ID). MUST SEE PROPERTY FIRST** **SI APLICA PARA ESTA PROPIEDAD, POR FAVOR ASEGURESE DE MANDARME UN CORREO ELECTRONICO A : gaby@HARBORPM.COM CON SU PRUEBA DE INGRESOS DE LOS ULTIMOS 2 MESES (talones de cheques, estados de cuentas, formas W-2) Y UNA COPIA DE SU IDENTIFICACION (licencia de manejar, ID). VEA PROPIEDAD ANTES DE APLICAR**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2056 Mount Shasta Drive have any available units?
2056 Mount Shasta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2056 Mount Shasta Drive have?
Some of 2056 Mount Shasta Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2056 Mount Shasta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2056 Mount Shasta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2056 Mount Shasta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2056 Mount Shasta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2056 Mount Shasta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2056 Mount Shasta Drive offers parking.
Does 2056 Mount Shasta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2056 Mount Shasta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2056 Mount Shasta Drive have a pool?
No, 2056 Mount Shasta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2056 Mount Shasta Drive have accessible units?
No, 2056 Mount Shasta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2056 Mount Shasta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2056 Mount Shasta Drive has units with dishwashers.
