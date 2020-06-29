20558 Pesaro Way

Amenities

This Beautiful Two Story Home Located in 24 Hour Guard-Gated Community of “Sorrento” in Porter Ranch Features; 3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath, Open Floor Plan with Custom Neutral Earth Tone Tile Floors Throughout the First Floor, and Carpet Floors Upstairs. Plantation Shutters Throughout the Entire Home, Fireplace in Family Room, and Inside Laundry Room. Upstairs Offers a Spacious Master Bedroom with Large Closet and City Lights View, Luxurious Master Bathroom with Double Sink, Bath Tub and Shower, a Den/Office, and Two More Spacious Bedrooms. Open Concept Kitchen with Built-In Refrigerator Leads to the Family Room, and Kitchen Window to the Backyard offers Great Sight of the Beautiful and Private Backyard with Built In BBQ, Patio Area, Lush Landscaping and some Views; Perfect for Your Outdoors Entertainments! Manicured Front Yard as Well! Two Community Pools, Spas and Play Area for Children! Corner Lot with only One Neighbor. Conveniently Located Near the NEW Shopping Center Called “The Vineyards” with Many Exquisite Restaurants, Peet's Coffee, Whole Foods, Nordstrom's Rack, and Soon AMC Theater! Oh, and Great Schools! A Must See…!