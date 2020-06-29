All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 20558 Pesaro Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
20558 Pesaro Way
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:54 PM

20558 Pesaro Way

20558 Pesaro Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

20558 Pesaro Way, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
This Beautiful Two Story Home Located in 24 Hour Guard-Gated Community of “Sorrento” in Porter Ranch Features; 3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath, Open Floor Plan with Custom Neutral Earth Tone Tile Floors Throughout the First Floor, and Carpet Floors Upstairs. Plantation Shutters Throughout the Entire Home, Fireplace in Family Room, and Inside Laundry Room. Upstairs Offers a Spacious Master Bedroom with Large Closet and City Lights View, Luxurious Master Bathroom with Double Sink, Bath Tub and Shower, a Den/Office, and Two More Spacious Bedrooms. Open Concept Kitchen with Built-In Refrigerator Leads to the Family Room, and Kitchen Window to the Backyard offers Great Sight of the Beautiful and Private Backyard with Built In BBQ, Patio Area, Lush Landscaping and some Views; Perfect for Your Outdoors Entertainments! Manicured Front Yard as Well! Two Community Pools, Spas and Play Area for Children! Corner Lot with only One Neighbor. Conveniently Located Near the NEW Shopping Center Called “The Vineyards” with Many Exquisite Restaurants, Peet's Coffee, Whole Foods, Nordstrom's Rack, and Soon AMC Theater! Oh, and Great Schools! A Must See…!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20558 Pesaro Way have any available units?
20558 Pesaro Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20558 Pesaro Way have?
Some of 20558 Pesaro Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20558 Pesaro Way currently offering any rent specials?
20558 Pesaro Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20558 Pesaro Way pet-friendly?
No, 20558 Pesaro Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20558 Pesaro Way offer parking?
Yes, 20558 Pesaro Way offers parking.
Does 20558 Pesaro Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20558 Pesaro Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20558 Pesaro Way have a pool?
Yes, 20558 Pesaro Way has a pool.
Does 20558 Pesaro Way have accessible units?
No, 20558 Pesaro Way does not have accessible units.
Does 20558 Pesaro Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20558 Pesaro Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St
Los Angeles, CA 90291
5217 Virginia Avenue
5217 Virginia Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College