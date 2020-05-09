2055 MORGAN HILL Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

Renovated and gated Mid Century in fantastic location in The Oaks. Easy drive up from Franklin brings you to a property with explosive head on city views. Well-equipped kitchen with new appliances, counters and cabinets opens via breakfast bar to spacious living/family room, all viewing the city beyond. Living space also offers fireplace and viewing deck. Two bedrooms and two bathrooms also occupy the first floor. Downstairs are two bedrooms and one bath. Oversized master offers two closets and ample space for seating or office area, gym, whatever is needed. Both downstairs bedrooms enjoy the view. Outdoor space includes terraced backyard plus useful patio in front ideal for outdoor dining or relaxing. Two-car attached garage. Premier location with easy access to Franklin Village, Griffith Park + restaurants and shops in Los Feliz.