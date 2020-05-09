All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
2055 MORGAN HILL Drive
Last updated February 26 2020 at 7:55 AM

2055 MORGAN HILL Drive

2055 Morgan Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Hollywood United
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2055 Morgan Hill Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Renovated and gated Mid Century in fantastic location in The Oaks. Easy drive up from Franklin brings you to a property with explosive head on city views. Well-equipped kitchen with new appliances, counters and cabinets opens via breakfast bar to spacious living/family room, all viewing the city beyond. Living space also offers fireplace and viewing deck. Two bedrooms and two bathrooms also occupy the first floor. Downstairs are two bedrooms and one bath. Oversized master offers two closets and ample space for seating or office area, gym, whatever is needed. Both downstairs bedrooms enjoy the view. Outdoor space includes terraced backyard plus useful patio in front ideal for outdoor dining or relaxing. Two-car attached garage. Premier location with easy access to Franklin Village, Griffith Park + restaurants and shops in Los Feliz.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2055 MORGAN HILL Drive have any available units?
2055 MORGAN HILL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2055 MORGAN HILL Drive have?
Some of 2055 MORGAN HILL Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2055 MORGAN HILL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2055 MORGAN HILL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2055 MORGAN HILL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2055 MORGAN HILL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2055 MORGAN HILL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2055 MORGAN HILL Drive offers parking.
Does 2055 MORGAN HILL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2055 MORGAN HILL Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2055 MORGAN HILL Drive have a pool?
No, 2055 MORGAN HILL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2055 MORGAN HILL Drive have accessible units?
No, 2055 MORGAN HILL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2055 MORGAN HILL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2055 MORGAN HILL Drive has units with dishwashers.

