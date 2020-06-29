2054 North LAS PALMAS Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Wonderful character Whitley Heights apartment that feels like a spacious home in a very special Italianate Palazzo. Beautifully restored w/character & an historic flair. Grand 2 bedroom 2 bath features original hand hewn hardwood floors, tile flooring in the baths, high beamed ceilings, gracious entry. Huge master suite w/glassed in sitting rm or den, charming kitchen w/restored antique stove, stainless fridge and fisher/paykel dishwasher. Laundry room w/washer/dryer. Central a/c and heat. Off street parking and a huge front and back patio and garden area. One of the most unique and beautiful apartment homes to be offered.