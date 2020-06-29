20528 Pesaro Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Executive 4 bedroom home that is light and bright with spacious rooms and city lights views of the San Fernando Valley. This home has one bedroom and one 3/4 bath downstairs and three bedrooms, two baths and a loft upstairs. The kitchen has been remodeled and boasts newer cabinets, an island and offers a microwave, a double oven and a dishwasher. The living room has built-in bookshelves and there's a marble fireplace in the family room. There is also a laundry room downstairs. Other features include a loft with a built-in desk, newer carpeting upstairs, ceiling fans, a built-in vacuum system and walk-in closets. The back yard has a patio with interlocking pavers and a waterfall. This community is guard gated with 24/7 security and offers two pools and two spas.