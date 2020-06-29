All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 14 2019 at 4:10 AM

20528 Pesaro Way

20528 Pesaro Way · No Longer Available
Location

20528 Pesaro Way, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Executive 4 bedroom home that is light and bright with spacious rooms and city lights views of the San Fernando Valley. This home has one bedroom and one 3/4 bath downstairs and three bedrooms, two baths and a loft upstairs. The kitchen has been remodeled and boasts newer cabinets, an island and offers a microwave, a double oven and a dishwasher. The living room has built-in bookshelves and there's a marble fireplace in the family room. There is also a laundry room downstairs. Other features include a loft with a built-in desk, newer carpeting upstairs, ceiling fans, a built-in vacuum system and walk-in closets. The back yard has a patio with interlocking pavers and a waterfall. This community is guard gated with 24/7 security and offers two pools and two spas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20528 Pesaro Way have any available units?
20528 Pesaro Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20528 Pesaro Way have?
Some of 20528 Pesaro Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20528 Pesaro Way currently offering any rent specials?
20528 Pesaro Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20528 Pesaro Way pet-friendly?
No, 20528 Pesaro Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20528 Pesaro Way offer parking?
No, 20528 Pesaro Way does not offer parking.
Does 20528 Pesaro Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20528 Pesaro Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20528 Pesaro Way have a pool?
Yes, 20528 Pesaro Way has a pool.
Does 20528 Pesaro Way have accessible units?
No, 20528 Pesaro Way does not have accessible units.
Does 20528 Pesaro Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20528 Pesaro Way has units with dishwashers.
