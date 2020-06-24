All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 20514 Enadia Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
20514 Enadia Way
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

20514 Enadia Way

20514 Enadia Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Winnetka
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20514 Enadia Way, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bed 2 Bath Fully Remodeled SFR - Newly Remodeled single family home in Canoga Park (Winnetka) 1,430 sq ft of living space that sits on a 7,799 sq ft lot, fully enclosed yard with a back patio. Lots of space for pets and or children to play. Inside features include 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Walk into the spacious living room area connected to the dining room area and facing the kitchen for entertaining guests and family while cooking. The Kitchen includes New laminate Counters/ Stainless sink and faucet with brand new high-end Samsung Stainless Steel appliances (Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave & Range Stove) Refurbished cabinets. Brand new central A/C unit and ducts with a new heating unit as well. Real Hardwood Floors in Bedrooms all new flooring throughout with Spacious Vintage Closets. Other features include Gas/ wood burning Fireplace, a bonus in master bedroom reading area, and new bathroom vanity. The property is between Mason Avenue and Sherman Way. Nearby schools include Fulbright Avenue Elementary School, St. Martin-In-The-Fields Parish School and Multicultural Learning Center. Nearby coffee shops include Saigon Sandwiches & Coffee, Yum Yum Donuts and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Valentino`s New York Pizza, Pho Hoan My, and TACOS EL PUEBLA. 20514 Enadia Way is near Lanark Park, Warner Ranch Park, and Shadow Ranch Park.

View by appointment only

Call Anthony at (818) 273-1254 ext.1

Utilities:
Gardener

Appliances:
Range/Oven
Refrigerator
Garbage Disposal
Dishwasher & Microwave
Washer and Dryer in Unit

Schools Nearby:
Fullbright Avenue Elementary School
John A. Sutter Middle School
Canoga Park Senior High School

Pet Deposit: $500.00 per pet
Duration of Lease: 1 Yr Minimum
Available on: March 23, 2019

(RLNE4782562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20514 Enadia Way have any available units?
20514 Enadia Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20514 Enadia Way have?
Some of 20514 Enadia Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20514 Enadia Way currently offering any rent specials?
20514 Enadia Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20514 Enadia Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 20514 Enadia Way is pet friendly.
Does 20514 Enadia Way offer parking?
Yes, 20514 Enadia Way offers parking.
Does 20514 Enadia Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20514 Enadia Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20514 Enadia Way have a pool?
No, 20514 Enadia Way does not have a pool.
Does 20514 Enadia Way have accessible units?
No, 20514 Enadia Way does not have accessible units.
Does 20514 Enadia Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20514 Enadia Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

957 Wilcox Avenue
957 Wilcox Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Boulevard on Wilshire
5353 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Blix 32
10834 Blix Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College