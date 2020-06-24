Amenities

3 Bed 2 Bath Fully Remodeled SFR - Newly Remodeled single family home in Canoga Park (Winnetka) 1,430 sq ft of living space that sits on a 7,799 sq ft lot, fully enclosed yard with a back patio. Lots of space for pets and or children to play. Inside features include 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Walk into the spacious living room area connected to the dining room area and facing the kitchen for entertaining guests and family while cooking. The Kitchen includes New laminate Counters/ Stainless sink and faucet with brand new high-end Samsung Stainless Steel appliances (Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave & Range Stove) Refurbished cabinets. Brand new central A/C unit and ducts with a new heating unit as well. Real Hardwood Floors in Bedrooms all new flooring throughout with Spacious Vintage Closets. Other features include Gas/ wood burning Fireplace, a bonus in master bedroom reading area, and new bathroom vanity. The property is between Mason Avenue and Sherman Way. Nearby schools include Fulbright Avenue Elementary School, St. Martin-In-The-Fields Parish School and Multicultural Learning Center. Nearby coffee shops include Saigon Sandwiches & Coffee, Yum Yum Donuts and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Valentino`s New York Pizza, Pho Hoan My, and TACOS EL PUEBLA. 20514 Enadia Way is near Lanark Park, Warner Ranch Park, and Shadow Ranch Park.



View by appointment only



Call Anthony at (818) 273-1254 ext.1



Utilities:

Gardener



Appliances:

Range/Oven

Refrigerator

Garbage Disposal

Dishwasher & Microwave

Washer and Dryer in Unit



Schools Nearby:

Fullbright Avenue Elementary School

John A. Sutter Middle School

Canoga Park Senior High School



Pet Deposit: $500.00 per pet

Duration of Lease: 1 Yr Minimum

Available on: March 23, 2019



(RLNE4782562)