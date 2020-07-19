All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
2050 CYPREAN Drive
Last updated August 27 2019 at 10:54 AM

2050 CYPREAN Drive

2050 Cyprean Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2050 Cyprean Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Top of the World Views of everything from Hollywood Sign, DTLA City Lights, Pacific Ocean AND SF Valley!!!!! This is the Gorgeous Private Gated Escape you have always wanted. Gorgeously FURNISHED and recently Remodeled 2 Story home & attached guest bedroom & bath, with huge patios and large glistening SUN DRENCHED pool. Total of 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, decorative only fireplace in living room, PLUS Office with Views, you will feel like your on vacation. Your own enormous yard with a HUGE abundance of walking paths and land to enjoy on long nature and peaceful hikes with inspiring views, views and more views! This home, you don't want to miss!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2050 CYPREAN Drive have any available units?
2050 CYPREAN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2050 CYPREAN Drive have?
Some of 2050 CYPREAN Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2050 CYPREAN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2050 CYPREAN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2050 CYPREAN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2050 CYPREAN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2050 CYPREAN Drive offer parking?
No, 2050 CYPREAN Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2050 CYPREAN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2050 CYPREAN Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2050 CYPREAN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2050 CYPREAN Drive has a pool.
Does 2050 CYPREAN Drive have accessible units?
No, 2050 CYPREAN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2050 CYPREAN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2050 CYPREAN Drive has units with dishwashers.
