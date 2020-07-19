2050 CYPREAN Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Top of the World Views of everything from Hollywood Sign, DTLA City Lights, Pacific Ocean AND SF Valley!!!!! This is the Gorgeous Private Gated Escape you have always wanted. Gorgeously FURNISHED and recently Remodeled 2 Story home & attached guest bedroom & bath, with huge patios and large glistening SUN DRENCHED pool. Total of 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, decorative only fireplace in living room, PLUS Office with Views, you will feel like your on vacation. Your own enormous yard with a HUGE abundance of walking paths and land to enjoy on long nature and peaceful hikes with inspiring views, views and more views! This home, you don't want to miss!