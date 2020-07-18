2043 E. Cesar E. Chavez 3/4

Amenities

garbage disposal pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

IMAGINE COMING HOME TO THIS GORGEOUS 1 BEDROOM! - Property Id: 33734



Immaculate One Bedroom, One Bathroom with a closed space floor plan and neutral color palette. Situated minutes from Downtown LA and Pasadena. This newly renovated Victorian Style DUPLEX has security entrance/exit access control system. Enjoy modern stainless steel appliances, Quartz counter-tops, HVAC & more. One parking space is included. No washer/dryer, but there is a laundromat across the street. A FICO score of at least 670 and an income-to-rent ratio of 3-to-1 is required. The unit is move in ready!



Pet Policy

Small Dogs Allowed: Rottweiler, Doberman Pinschers, Pit Bulls, American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, American Bull Dogs, German Shepherds, Tosa Inus, Shar Peis, Wolf Hybrids, Dalmatians, Boxers, Alaskan Malamutes, Basset Hounds, Blood Hounds, Bull Mastiffs, Argentine Dogos, Akitas, Presa Canarios, Fila Brasileiros, Chow Chows, All mixes of these breeds are restricted.



•$300 Deposit

•$55 Monthly Pet Rent

•1 Pet Limit

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2043-e.-cesar-e.-chavez-los-angeles-ca-unit-3%2F4/33734

