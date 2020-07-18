All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 17 2020

2043 E. Cesar E. Chavez 3/4

2043 Cesar E Chavez Avenue · (818) 539-7338
Location

2043 Cesar E Chavez Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Boyle Heights

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3/4 · Avail. now

$1,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
IMAGINE COMING HOME TO THIS GORGEOUS 1 BEDROOM! - Property Id: 33734

Immaculate One Bedroom, One Bathroom with a closed space floor plan and neutral color palette. Situated minutes from Downtown LA and Pasadena. This newly renovated Victorian Style DUPLEX has security entrance/exit access control system. Enjoy modern stainless steel appliances, Quartz counter-tops, HVAC & more. One parking space is included. No washer/dryer, but there is a laundromat across the street. A FICO score of at least 670 and an income-to-rent ratio of 3-to-1 is required. The unit is move in ready!

Pet Policy
Small Dogs Allowed: Rottweiler, Doberman Pinschers, Pit Bulls, American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, American Bull Dogs, German Shepherds, Tosa Inus, Shar Peis, Wolf Hybrids, Dalmatians, Boxers, Alaskan Malamutes, Basset Hounds, Blood Hounds, Bull Mastiffs, Argentine Dogos, Akitas, Presa Canarios, Fila Brasileiros, Chow Chows, All mixes of these breeds are restricted.

•$300 Deposit
•$55 Monthly Pet Rent
•1 Pet Limit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2043-e.-cesar-e.-chavez-los-angeles-ca-unit-3%2F4/33734
Property Id 33734

(RLNE5937914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

