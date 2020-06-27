2041 SYCAMORE Avenue

Amenities

Chic and sophisticated newly constructed modern Hollywood Hills home with spectacular panoramic views. Fully furnished and centrally located just moments to the Sunset Strip, trendy restaurants and bars, Runyon Canyon Park, weekly farmers markets, shopping galore, and easy access to the 101 freeway. Designed for indoor-outdoor living, all interior living areas, kitchen, and bedrooms open up to outdoor areas including a huge roof deck with views from the pacific ocean to downtown Los Angeles, a wrap around covered patio perfect for watching the sunset, and a private deck with hot tub and outdoor eating area perfect for evening entertaining. Chef's kitchen with eat in seating features all new stainless steel appliances including a built-in Miele coffee maker; the ideal way to start any day. Duel Masters, with huge walk-in and custom built closets. Den/lounge could be used as a 4th bedroom, and has its own powder room. 2 car private garage with direct access. Laundry room inside.