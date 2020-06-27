All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2041 SYCAMORE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2041 SYCAMORE Avenue
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

2041 SYCAMORE Avenue

2041 North Sycamore Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2041 North Sycamore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
new construction
Chic and sophisticated newly constructed modern Hollywood Hills home with spectacular panoramic views. Fully furnished and centrally located just moments to the Sunset Strip, trendy restaurants and bars, Runyon Canyon Park, weekly farmers markets, shopping galore, and easy access to the 101 freeway. Designed for indoor-outdoor living, all interior living areas, kitchen, and bedrooms open up to outdoor areas including a huge roof deck with views from the pacific ocean to downtown Los Angeles, a wrap around covered patio perfect for watching the sunset, and a private deck with hot tub and outdoor eating area perfect for evening entertaining. Chef's kitchen with eat in seating features all new stainless steel appliances including a built-in Miele coffee maker; the ideal way to start any day. Duel Masters, with huge walk-in and custom built closets. Den/lounge could be used as a 4th bedroom, and has its own powder room. 2 car private garage with direct access. Laundry room inside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2041 SYCAMORE Avenue have any available units?
2041 SYCAMORE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2041 SYCAMORE Avenue have?
Some of 2041 SYCAMORE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2041 SYCAMORE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2041 SYCAMORE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2041 SYCAMORE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2041 SYCAMORE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2041 SYCAMORE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2041 SYCAMORE Avenue offers parking.
Does 2041 SYCAMORE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2041 SYCAMORE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2041 SYCAMORE Avenue have a pool?
No, 2041 SYCAMORE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2041 SYCAMORE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2041 SYCAMORE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2041 SYCAMORE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2041 SYCAMORE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Cities for Families 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College