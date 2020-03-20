2036 BALMER Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This wonderful 1930's Spanish 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located on one of the best streets in Silver Lake's west side. Lovingly cared for by the family for decades, this home offers a large formal dining room, a recently redone kitchen, a den/breakfast area and a huge living room with beamed ceilings and a fireplace. Hardwood floors run throughout the main rooms of this 2-story home that nestles down the gentle slope. There is a huge backyard, great for entertaining, growing vegetables and even room to set up play equipment if you so desire. Peek-a-boo views of the lake can be seen from the main level of the house. One can almost touch the lake right around the corner and begin your morning run. The recreation center is so close and of course La Mill, L & E Oyster, novelty stores like MUSH and many other exciting places to visit are a stones-throw away.