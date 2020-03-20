All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2036 BALMER Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2036 BALMER Drive
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:07 AM

2036 BALMER Drive

2036 Balmer Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Silver Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2036 Balmer Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This wonderful 1930's Spanish 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located on one of the best streets in Silver Lake's west side. Lovingly cared for by the family for decades, this home offers a large formal dining room, a recently redone kitchen, a den/breakfast area and a huge living room with beamed ceilings and a fireplace. Hardwood floors run throughout the main rooms of this 2-story home that nestles down the gentle slope. There is a huge backyard, great for entertaining, growing vegetables and even room to set up play equipment if you so desire. Peek-a-boo views of the lake can be seen from the main level of the house. One can almost touch the lake right around the corner and begin your morning run. The recreation center is so close and of course La Mill, L & E Oyster, novelty stores like MUSH and many other exciting places to visit are a stones-throw away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2036 BALMER Drive have any available units?
2036 BALMER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2036 BALMER Drive have?
Some of 2036 BALMER Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2036 BALMER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2036 BALMER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2036 BALMER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2036 BALMER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2036 BALMER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2036 BALMER Drive offers parking.
Does 2036 BALMER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2036 BALMER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2036 BALMER Drive have a pool?
No, 2036 BALMER Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2036 BALMER Drive have accessible units?
No, 2036 BALMER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2036 BALMER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2036 BALMER Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91303
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90293
Warner Courtyard Apartments
21045 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College