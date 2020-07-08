20357 Cantara St

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Charming 4 Br 2 Ba. Available now! - This lovely home has been waiting for you. Hardwood style floors and fresh paint throughout. The living areas are bright and open making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Behind the home is a nice patio for relaxing with a cup of coffee and a large Orange tree for freshly squeezed juice.



Located on a quiet level street, close to a park, shops and restaurants. A rare find within this highly desirable Winnetka neighborhood!



This home won't last long Come check it out!



No Cats Allowed



