Last updated May 24 2020 at 10:52 AM

20357 Cantara St

20357 Cantara Street · No Longer Available
Location

20357 Cantara Street, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Charming 4 Br 2 Ba. Available now! - This lovely home has been waiting for you. Hardwood style floors and fresh paint throughout. The living areas are bright and open making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Behind the home is a nice patio for relaxing with a cup of coffee and a large Orange tree for freshly squeezed juice.

Located on a quiet level street, close to a park, shops and restaurants. A rare find within this highly desirable Winnetka neighborhood!

This home won't last long Come check it out!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5756735)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20357 Cantara St have any available units?
20357 Cantara St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20357 Cantara St have?
Some of 20357 Cantara St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20357 Cantara St currently offering any rent specials?
20357 Cantara St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20357 Cantara St pet-friendly?
Yes, 20357 Cantara St is pet friendly.
Does 20357 Cantara St offer parking?
No, 20357 Cantara St does not offer parking.
Does 20357 Cantara St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20357 Cantara St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20357 Cantara St have a pool?
No, 20357 Cantara St does not have a pool.
Does 20357 Cantara St have accessible units?
No, 20357 Cantara St does not have accessible units.
Does 20357 Cantara St have units with dishwashers?
No, 20357 Cantara St does not have units with dishwashers.

