20334 Paseo Los Arcos

Enjoy this Porter Ranch townhome w/all the comfort and privacy of a house! Amenities include: two-story floorplan w/3Bed + 3Bath + 1,591 SQF of space; living room; dining area; gourmet kitchen w/granite counter, pantry + stainless steel appliances ( stove/oven, microwave + trash compactor all included); upstairs master suite w/walk-in closet + full bath w/dual sinks; upstairs, you will find a convenient laundry room. Outside is your private patio. 2 car garage w/Tesla charger; guard-gated community offers pool + spa. AND MUCH MUCH MORE!!! The best of Porter Ranch is here!