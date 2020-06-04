All apartments in Los Angeles
20334 Paseo Los Arcos
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20334 Paseo Los Arcos

20334 Paseo Los Arcos · No Longer Available
Location

20334 Paseo Los Arcos, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
garage
hot tub
Enjoy this Porter Ranch townhome w/all the comfort and privacy of a house! Amenities include: two-story floorplan w/3Bed + 3Bath + 1,591 SQF of space; living room; dining area; gourmet kitchen w/granite counter, pantry + stainless steel appliances ( stove/oven, microwave + trash compactor all included); upstairs master suite w/walk-in closet + full bath w/dual sinks; upstairs, you will find a convenient laundry room. Outside is your private patio. 2 car garage w/Tesla charger; guard-gated community offers pool + spa. AND MUCH MUCH MORE!!! The best of Porter Ranch is here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20334 Paseo Los Arcos have any available units?
20334 Paseo Los Arcos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20334 Paseo Los Arcos have?
Some of 20334 Paseo Los Arcos's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20334 Paseo Los Arcos currently offering any rent specials?
20334 Paseo Los Arcos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20334 Paseo Los Arcos pet-friendly?
No, 20334 Paseo Los Arcos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20334 Paseo Los Arcos offer parking?
Yes, 20334 Paseo Los Arcos offers parking.
Does 20334 Paseo Los Arcos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20334 Paseo Los Arcos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20334 Paseo Los Arcos have a pool?
Yes, 20334 Paseo Los Arcos has a pool.
Does 20334 Paseo Los Arcos have accessible units?
No, 20334 Paseo Los Arcos does not have accessible units.
Does 20334 Paseo Los Arcos have units with dishwashers?
No, 20334 Paseo Los Arcos does not have units with dishwashers.
