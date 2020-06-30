All apartments in Los Angeles
2031 South BENTLEY Avenue

2031 South Bentley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2031 South Bentley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
hot tub
Large, updated Westwood condo available for immediate lease. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit has a large remodeled eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, central heat and air, a fireplace and two generous balconies. The master bathroom features a luxurious en-suite bathroom with separate tub and shower, and a large walk in closet. All appliances included. The building has a pool, spa and exercise room for your enjoyment. Close to UCLA, freeways, and great shops and eateries along Westwood blvd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2031 South BENTLEY Avenue have any available units?
2031 South BENTLEY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2031 South BENTLEY Avenue have?
Some of 2031 South BENTLEY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2031 South BENTLEY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2031 South BENTLEY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2031 South BENTLEY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2031 South BENTLEY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2031 South BENTLEY Avenue offer parking?
No, 2031 South BENTLEY Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2031 South BENTLEY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2031 South BENTLEY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2031 South BENTLEY Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2031 South BENTLEY Avenue has a pool.
Does 2031 South BENTLEY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2031 South BENTLEY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2031 South BENTLEY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2031 South BENTLEY Avenue has units with dishwashers.

