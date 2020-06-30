2031 South BENTLEY Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym pool hot tub

Large, updated Westwood condo available for immediate lease. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit has a large remodeled eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, central heat and air, a fireplace and two generous balconies. The master bathroom features a luxurious en-suite bathroom with separate tub and shower, and a large walk in closet. All appliances included. The building has a pool, spa and exercise room for your enjoyment. Close to UCLA, freeways, and great shops and eateries along Westwood blvd.