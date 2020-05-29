All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 20308 Wynfreed Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
20308 Wynfreed Lane
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:45 AM

20308 Wynfreed Lane

20308 Wynfreed Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

20308 Wynfreed Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Welcome to prestigious gated " Villagio Estates" in Porter Ranch! Paradise backyard with impressive heated pool, spa, water features, gazebo, outdoor BBQ Island and sitting area. This Highly desirable and sophisticated “Roma” floor plan offers over 3400 sq.ft with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathes plus an immense bonus room with fireplace, built-in closet and vaulted celling that can be used as recreation room or fifth bedroom! *Grand entry with soaring high celling, spacious living room * Chef’s kitchen with granite counter tops, center island with sink, double oven, walk-in pantry with large eating area, tasteful marble floors in kitchen * Family room with fireplace, wall and in-celling speakers (owner recently changed the burgundy colors to beige color)* downstairs bedroom with ¾ bath* upstairs bright master bedroom with vaulted celling, his and her closet, double sinks, spa tub and tumbled marble flooring * Balcony off master overlooks lush yard with swimming pool and view of the mountain. *Hardwood floor and plantation shutters throughout the home*central vacuum* Intercom and recessed lighting *3 car garages and separate gated area for boat/jet skis and large storage shed *Prestigious Porter Ranch Community school K-thru 8th * A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20308 Wynfreed Lane have any available units?
20308 Wynfreed Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20308 Wynfreed Lane have?
Some of 20308 Wynfreed Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20308 Wynfreed Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20308 Wynfreed Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20308 Wynfreed Lane pet-friendly?
No, 20308 Wynfreed Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20308 Wynfreed Lane offer parking?
Yes, 20308 Wynfreed Lane offers parking.
Does 20308 Wynfreed Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20308 Wynfreed Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20308 Wynfreed Lane have a pool?
Yes, 20308 Wynfreed Lane has a pool.
Does 20308 Wynfreed Lane have accessible units?
No, 20308 Wynfreed Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20308 Wynfreed Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20308 Wynfreed Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Canvas LA
138 N Beaudry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
10620 NoHo
10620 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91606
Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College