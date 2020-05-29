20308 Wynfreed Lane

Amenities

Welcome to prestigious gated " Villagio Estates" in Porter Ranch! Paradise backyard with impressive heated pool, spa, water features, gazebo, outdoor BBQ Island and sitting area. This Highly desirable and sophisticated “Roma” floor plan offers over 3400 sq.ft with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathes plus an immense bonus room with fireplace, built-in closet and vaulted celling that can be used as recreation room or fifth bedroom! *Grand entry with soaring high celling, spacious living room * Chef’s kitchen with granite counter tops, center island with sink, double oven, walk-in pantry with large eating area, tasteful marble floors in kitchen * Family room with fireplace, wall and in-celling speakers (owner recently changed the burgundy colors to beige color)* downstairs bedroom with ¾ bath* upstairs bright master bedroom with vaulted celling, his and her closet, double sinks, spa tub and tumbled marble flooring * Balcony off master overlooks lush yard with swimming pool and view of the mountain. *Hardwood floor and plantation shutters throughout the home*central vacuum* Intercom and recessed lighting *3 car garages and separate gated area for boat/jet skis and large storage shed *Prestigious Porter Ranch Community school K-thru 8th * A must see!