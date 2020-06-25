Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

20301 Mobile St Available 05/15/19 3 BR 2 BA House close to Piere College - Nice 3 Bedrooms 2 bathrooms house in Winnetka walking distance to Pierce College!

Close to Woodland Hills and within close proximity to the Village at Westfield, Topanga Mall, AMC Promenade,

Hardwood throughout the house and Granite Kitchen countertop stainless Steel Appliances and comes with refrigerator and washer/dryer

beautiful vinyl fence surrounding the perimeter

Very quiet community, perfect for any family looking for a comfortable home.



(RLNE4013470)