2025 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue

Gorgeous 1927 Spanish Hacienda situated on a hilly street lined with beautiful trees in the most desirable part of Los Feliz. This Spanish colonial one-level home has a spacious living room with high beamed ceilings, hardwood floors, & wood burning fireplace that opens to a terrace boasting views of Downtown. The formal dining room is large & leads to a bright kitchen with granite countertops and modern appliances. Adjacent to the kitchen is a wonderful family room which leads to an exterior entertaining area equipped with an outdoor kitchen. The Master bedroom suite opens to a private terrace, also has a large bathroom with a beautiful claw-foot tub for relaxation & an oversized shower. In addition, there are two expansive bedrooms overlooking the back yard that holds a stunning salt-water swimming pool & spa. The converted garage has bathroom and can be used as a guest suite.