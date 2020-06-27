All apartments in Los Angeles
2025 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue
Last updated August 20 2019 at 2:36 AM

2025 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue

2025 North Alexandria Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2025 North Alexandria Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Gorgeous 1927 Spanish Hacienda situated on a hilly street lined with beautiful trees in the most desirable part of Los Feliz. This Spanish colonial one-level home has a spacious living room with high beamed ceilings, hardwood floors, & wood burning fireplace that opens to a terrace boasting views of Downtown. The formal dining room is large & leads to a bright kitchen with granite countertops and modern appliances. Adjacent to the kitchen is a wonderful family room which leads to an exterior entertaining area equipped with an outdoor kitchen. The Master bedroom suite opens to a private terrace, also has a large bathroom with a beautiful claw-foot tub for relaxation & an oversized shower. In addition, there are two expansive bedrooms overlooking the back yard that holds a stunning salt-water swimming pool & spa. The converted garage has bathroom and can be used as a guest suite.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2025 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue have any available units?
2025 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2025 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue have?
Some of 2025 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2025 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2025 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2025 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2025 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2025 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue offers parking.
Does 2025 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2025 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2025 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue has a pool.
Does 2025 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2025 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2025 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
